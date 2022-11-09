For Just Two Hours Tomorrow, You Can Get 15% Off The Dyson Hair Dryer With Boots’ Flash Sale

If you love your beauty, then chances are you either a) love your Dyson Supersonic hair dryer or b) really want a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Which is why all eyes (okay fine, our eyes) will be on Dyson and some hotly anticipated dryer deals.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is the product of four years of development, with the work of 103 engineers, and £50 million in investment. It flew off the real-life and virtual shelves when it first launched. And here is where you can make big savings.

Sure, the Dyson Hairdryer is available for £329.99 from Dyson's usual stockists (Boots, Currys, Selfridges) but Dyson deals rarely ever come around. This year, however, for two hours only, Boots shoppers can get 15% off the Dyson Hairdryer between 11am and 1pm. The deal will be live on Thursday 10th November and is valid for the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in Vinca blue and Rosé only.

If you're not sold just yet, On top of that, customers can get £75 worth of points when purchasing Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in Vinca blue and Rosé on boots.com only - this offer is valid until the 17th of November. A Dyson plus basically free money? What more could you want?

Shop the flash sale for the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer below.

Plus, More Dyson Hair Dryer And AirWrap Deals 2022

If you haven’t heard about the Dyson hair dryer yet, then allow us to introduce you to what is probably the most innovative hair tool we’ve come across.

You know that bone-dry feeling you get when you’ve had your hands in a Dyson hand dryer in a public bathroom? Imagine that power, but for your hair. With attachments for diffusing and drying, the dryer can achieve a professional blow dry without damaging the hair – thanks to intelligent heat control.

With a powerful digital motor for fast drying, and intelligent heat control to help protect your shine, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer now features re-engineered styling attachments to style different types of hair.

If you want the complete package, the Dyson Airwrap Complete comes with all the attachments to curl, wave, control, smooth, or add volume. Engineered for multiple hair types, it comes in a large tan storage case too to protect and nearly store all the bits and bobs.

‘Hair dryers can be heavy, inefficient and make a racket,’ said James Dyson when the product launched. ‘By looking at them further we realised that they can also cause extreme heat damage to hair. I challenged Dyson engineers to really understand the science of hair and develop our version of a hair dryer, which we think solves these problems.’

Beauty Director, Joely Walker, tried out Dyson’s Airwrap Styler earlier this year, when we asked her if it’s something we should add to our Christmas list she said: ‘Hell yes. That said, if you’re still unsure of how it would work for your hair type and styling abilities, and you live near London, book in for a free blow-dry at the Dyson store on Oxford Street so they can show you the ropes and you can try before you buy.