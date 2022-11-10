Everything You Need To Know About The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Plus, Where To Get Money Off Right Now)

For those intent on making the most of the hyped-up sale period, you can do far worse than setting your sights on the Dyson haircare range. From hoovers to hairdryers, where there is a whisper of the word ‘Dyson’, an admission of game-changing, revolutionary technology is sure to follow. And the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is no different,

Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer may have launched back in September 2016, but it still remains one of the most talked about hair tools out there. Why? Well, apart from its slick metallic design, light weight and minimal sound, it is quite simply one of the best hair dryers we've tried. Ever.

Boots flash sale: get 15% off a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

While Dyson rarely holds sale events, there have been the odd few occasions where a retailer has decided to discount the must-have hair dryer - and if you were looking to snap one up for yourself, you're in luck.

For the first time ever, Boots has introduced an offer on the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, so if you’ve been thinking about purchasing, today's the time to do so.

From 11am - 1pm on Thursday 10th November, you can get 15% off the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in Vinca blue and Rosé, as part of Boots' spend over £60 offer.

On top of that, until 17th November, customers can get £75 worth of points when purchasing the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in Vinca blue and Rosé on boots.com.

You only have two hours to snap up the goods, so you'd better be quick!

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue and Rosé Buy now Available online only on 10th November 2022 between 11am – 1pm when customers spend £60 or more. Only the blue/rosé is included in the deal.

The Supersonic Speed - Is The Dyson Hair Dryer Faster Than Others?

Claiming to cut drying time in more than half, we were sceptical. We’ve seen dryers with engines formulated by the fastest cars in the world, and super-turbo tools offering over 1800 watts of power, but did the Dyson go one step further? One Grazia Writer state, 'It beats them all. I usually leave my hair to air dry while I do my make-up, then blast it off before blow drying it with a round brush. The whole process, which usually takes me 12 minutes (yes, I’ve timed it) took a miraculous four. Pretty impressive, I know.'

But that’s not the only benefit, hair was noticeably shinier too. 'After using the dryer for over a month, the quality of my (very bleached) ends actually felt like they had improved. I’m now less prone to split ends, which in hand means I can wait a little longer between haircuts.' The technology within the dryer is so high-tech that the distribution of heat is more controlled, which in turn will reduce damage and protect your hair’s natural sheen.

Our rating: 10/10

The Sound-Proof Volume – Is The Dyson Hair Dryer Quiet?

When James Dyson developed the dryer he wanted to create something silent, or as close to that as possible. Having been frustrated that he couldn’t speak to his wife while she blow-dried her hair, this was an important factor he wanted to include. So, is it really quiet? The short answer is no but it is noticeably less noisy. It’s more ‘loud fan’ rather than a ‘leaf-blowing vacuum sound', which is definitely more tolerable.

Our rating: 7/10

The Look and Feel - Does The Dyson Hair Dryer Look Nicer?

The appearance of the dryer is pretty snazzy to say the least. Slick, sliver (although there’s a pink option and blue option too), and with a giant hole in the middle, much like the Dyson fans, it looks impressively chic in any bedroom and the dials on the handle are simple and easy to navigate. With four intelligent heat settings (from 28°C- 100°C) and three-speed controls, that can measure the warmth and pressure twenty times a second, you’re not exposed to excessive temperatures, which can lead to hair damage.

Holding the dryer feels a lot more unique, too. The weight is significantly lighter thanks to the 103 engineers that helped input the engine in the handle, rather than the head (where it usually sits). The benefit is that it helps create the perfect balance and in turn means you won’t get hair dryer arm-ache. Thumbs up indeed.

Our rating: 10/10

The Versatility - Can The Dyson Hair Dryer Be Used On Different Hair Types?

Dyson has recently re-engineered its styling attachments to include a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment and a wide-tooth comb. Designed for curly and texture hair, the wide-tooth comb helps to create definition and shape, whilst the gentle air attachment goes easy on fine and sensitive scalps.

The Hefty Price Tag – Is The Dyson Hair Dryer Worth The Money?

£329.99 for a hair dryer isn’t cheap. And with the average power dryer coming in at just over £100, it is significantly more expensive. But if you are due a work bonus, out of ideas for Christmas, or you’re fanatical about hair - this dryer really is worth it.