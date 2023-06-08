Love Island: The Surprising Link Between Molly Marsh And Tommy Fury

Love Islandis back and the first week has certainly delivered. From bombshells to juicy challenges and dynamic personalities - the season is off to a great start! 21-year-old Molly Marsh is coupled up with Mitchel Taylorand is proving to be a popular Islander with fans already. Viewers have now delved into the pantomime performer's social media and have found some surprising Love Island links.

Fans of the dating show have unearthed an old video on Molly's TikTok where she admits that she used to date Love Island season 5 star and boxer Tommy Fury.This revelation has sent the internet into a frenzy as they attempt to piece together what happened between the pair.

The clip of Molly was originally posted in 2020 where she lip-synced to audio over a video captioned, 'You dated Tommy Fury before he went on Love Island?' She sheepishly responds "yeah" and also claimed she was still in contact with the boxer.

A question then comes up asking about her friendship with Tommy’s girlfriend and fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague. 'You and Molly Mae are good friends now,' the caption reads. Molly pauses and then nods along to the music. The fact that Molly is now friends with Molly-Mae after dating her boyfriend has confused fans even more.

Of course, with the nature of social media it didn't take fans long to circulate the video across all platforms. One fan tweeted, ' Well this is messy does Tommy have a thing for blonde women called Molly?' Whilst another fan theorised that Molly could have actually planned to copy Molly-Mae's storyline after quickly settling with Mitchel. They wrote, 'She came to give us the Molly-Mae and Tommy storyline. The planning and matching outfits on DAY ONE was a dead giveaway. Then the teddy? She really wants us to believe the fairytale with Mitchel.' Tommy is yet to comment on the resurfaced video, but some fans are continuing to make comparisons between Molly-Mae and Tommy’s Love Island relationship and Molly and Mitchel Taylor’s.

This revelation comes just weeks after she was also linked to former Casa Amor Islander and Roman Keating's son, Jack Keating. A source told The Sun, 'Molly and Jack were texting and there was a real spark when it first began, it was flirty banter. They knew each other through her influencer work and he seemed really keen.' The insider added, 'It fizzled out before they actually met up though and there was less interest from Molly's side to be honest, but he still likes all her photos online.'