Jack Keating Welcomes Daughter Eight Months After Being On Love Island

Ronan Keating's son Jack, also known as Jack Keating, enjoyed a brief stint on Love Island when he joined in Casa Amor last summer. He didn't make it into the main villa but he did manage to chat to Gemma Owen about what it's like having famous dads. Gemma Owen is also known as Michael Owen's daughter.

Jack has now announced the birth of his first child on Instagram and excited friends and fans have offered their congratulations in the comments section. But some fans are trying to do the maths, as it has only been eight months since Jack was looking for love in Casa Amor. One user wrote 'confused. So he had someone pregnant while he went on Love Island? Straight savage that is' and another said 'man went into casa whilst expecting a baby'. While other people used the news as an opportunity to make an original Ronan Keating-based joke in the comments ('life is a rollercoaster,' in case you're wondering). So what do we know so far about the latest addition to the Keating clan?

How old is Jack Keating?

Jack Keating is 23 years old and was born on 15 March 1999. He shares his parents – Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly – with two siblings, Missy, 21, and Ali, 16. Jack's parents got divorced in 2010 and Ronan has since remarried Australian model Storm, who he has two more children with – Cooper, five and Coco Knox, two. Jack's daughter will have plenty of aunties and uncles on her Dad's side!

Who is Jack Keating's girlfriend?

It seems as though Jack and the baby's mother Keely Iqbal, who works as an artist, are not together (we hope they weren't together while Jack was looking for love in Casa Amor either). He said in an interview with Independent Ireland that he was 'single and ready to mingle' last month and that he uses the dating app Hinge. Jack and Keely's friends have tagged the baby's mother in the comments to say congratulations and that their daughter is Keely's 'double', so we can assume the pair are on good terms.

Jack Keating's baby

We don't know the name of Jack's daughter yet, but we do know from Keely's Instagram that she's going to have an impressive trainer collection. Keely shared a post of lots of tiny decorated trainers with the caption 'we have entered due date month'. While Jack kept news of the pregnancy amongst family and friends, Keely shared several pictures of her growing baby bump along the way.

Jack Keating's dad

Despite a brief stint on Love Island, we only really know about Jack Keating because of his dad. Ronan Keating is the Irish singer behind hits such as 'When You Say Nothing At All', 'Life is a Rollercoaster' and 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' as well as being the youngest member of Boyzone, joining when he was just 16 years old.