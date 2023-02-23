Tommy Fury Admits Molly-Mae Is Doing All The Parenting By Herself

Looking after a newborn baby is no mean feat. Waking up at all hours of the night, constant feeding, crying at full-volume – and that's just the mums. After welcoming baby Bambi a month ago, Molly-Mae Hague has been sharing with fans just how full on it is to be a first-time mum, and now it seems we've all been underestimating just how much she's been thrown into the deep end of motherhood.

Boyfriend Tommy Fury explained this week that Molly-Mae has 'taken it upon herself to deal with everything' when it comes to the newborn in the run-up to his fight with Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

'She hasn't bothered me once with anything,' the 23-year-old boxer told BBC News. 'She's been absolutely amazing, she's got through everything by herself and I think we all need to stand up and give her a lot of credit for that because she's a young girl, and she has been doing it mostly by herself at this stage because I've been in training camp. It's such a serious fight that you can't break training camp and these are the sort of sacrifices that I've made in the lead up to this. I've sacrificed being there and... it is what it is. What can you do? It's a massive fight, but I'll make up for that time when I'm home.'

While it's clear Molly-Mae is absolutely loving being a mum to her baby girl – sharing a detailed description of the birth with her YouTube followers, as well as regular updates about baby clothes, pushchairs, and the mountain of other products the 23-year-old influencer bought for her first child – we can't help but wonder if she's willing this fight to be over as soon as possible.

Tommy even admitted that the new parents have been sleeping in separate beds so that he can be a more 'dangerous fighter' for his encounter with Jake Paul.

'So, I’m in a separate room to them when we sleep', he revealed to the Daily Express. 'Obviously, what’s coming up is a huge event and we have to cut no corners and I’m thankful she understands that. That just makes me a happier fighter and a more dangerous fighter.'

Calling his girlfriend of almost four years the 'best partner in the world', Tommy did promise to pull his weight when he returns from Saudi Arabia.