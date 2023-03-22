Molly-Mae Hague Was ‘Not Prepared’ For How Hard Motherhood Would Be

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she was 'not prepared' for how hard motherhood would be during a candid Q&A with her 7.5m Instagram followers.

The influencer - who became a first-time mum in January after welcoming daughter Bambi with boyfriend Tommy Fury - was asked by a fan whether having a baby was harder than she imagined, to which she replied, 'Yes. 100 per cent yes.

'I'm not going to beat around the bush... I was not prepared. She's completely and utterly worth it though. Every single hard moment!'

Another fan simply asked Molly-Mae, 23, how she was doing. The honest reply read, 'Truthfully... exhausted [ laughing emoji ] . I'm getting there though. Thank you for asking.'

Pretty Little Thing's Creative Director met boxer Tommy on Love Island in 2019 and their supporters have closely followed their relationship ever since. To their delight, Molly-Mae explained during the Q&A that welcoming Bambi has made her and Tommy 'one million times stronger'.

'Having a baby is all about team work,' she penned over a photo of them kissing. 'We are still figuring it out together but we are really lucky that becoming parents has only affected us positively.'

Last week, Molly-Mae shared several chic snaps to mark her 'first day of meetings' since becoming a mum, and she candidly discussed in her Q&A that she is now building a future not just for her, but for Bambi too.

Telling her followers that she has 'so many plans', as well as a 'dream or two' to kickstart, Molly-Mae said, 'Work-wise I am feeling more motivated than ever!'

She added that her daughter has given her an 'incentive' to work hard whilst striving to be the best mother she can be for her.

Tommy used Mother's Day last Sunday as an opportunity to surprise Molly-Mae with an overnight stay at the Corinthia Hotel in London.

Holding Bambi close to her chest while sharing a selfie, the excited star wrote, 'Daddy has organised a surprise for us this evening.'