Who Is Snoochie Shy And What Is Her Link To Love Island’s Zachariah Noble?

Snoochie Shy is a TV and radio presenter whose popularity soared following her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2021. Her easygoing attitude and hilarious sense of humour were a win with fans of the show, who heaped praised onto her for opening up about her insecurities regarding a facial birthmark.

Now that it has been revealed she is the sister of Love Islander Zachariah Noble, we have decided to do a deep dive on the DJ for you.

Who is Snoochie Shy?

Snoochie is a 30-year-old DJ from Eltham, East London. Since 2018, she has presented her own show on BBC Radio 1Xtra and she also works for MTV. Snoochie has dipped her toe into modelling too, working for Nike, Adidas, Dr Martens, Ugg and Vans. With 182,000 Instagram followers, the talented star is currently an ambassador for clothing brand Hoodrich Women's.

©Getty Images

Who Is Snoochie's brother Zachariah Noble?

Snoochie's half-brother Zachariah Noble is a star of this year's summer Love Island.

The 25-year-old PT and semi-professional basketball player - who is a shooting guard and most recently played for Worcester Wolves in British Basketball - entered the villa on night one as series 10's first bombshell.

He's also 6'3...

After her sibling's TV debut, Snoochie took to Instagram to show her support. Alongside a carousel of brother-sister photos, she wrote, 'WELL HERE WE GO [ laughing and crying emoji ] MY BABY BRO IS IN THE LOVE ISLAND VILLA !!! GO ZAC [ heart emojis ] #loveisland'.

Dancer and judge Oti Mabuse replied, 'Shut the front door! That is your brother holyyyyyyy molyyyyyyyyy girl… now we get it'.

'He defo learnt the ropes of coolness from big sis,' wrote podcast host Chidera Eggerue.

The series 10 bombshell is from Lewisham in South East London. Fans immediately drew comparisons between Zach and former islander Jack Fowler, who appeared on series four, and it turns out the pair are friends.

What is Snoochie Shy’s real name?

One of the biggest questions around Snoochie is the origin of her stage name. Her real name is Cheyenne Davide, but the I’m A Celeb star decided to use her childhood nickname as her on-air moniker.

‘My nan used to call me Snoochie when I was younger and it was just a name that stuck with me, really, when I came to work,’ she told The Mirror. ‘But then when I went on Urban Dictionary I probably should have checked it before because it actually means you’ve left your carrot in the refrigerator. But obviously when my nan was saying it to me it sounded cute, so… yeah, channelling that carrot energy as well. And Shy, my real name is Cheyenne so it’s short for Cheyenne. But I am a little bit shy as well!’

Snoochie certainly doesn’t seem shy on I’m A Celeb, entertaining viewers and celebrities alike But how did Snoochie become, Snoochie?

How did Snoochie Shy become famous?

While Snoochie is a natural presenter, her career began with styling and modelling gigs with Adidas after her blog Yeahitsshy garnered traction at the mere age of 19. Ten years later, she’s worked with an abundance of top brands and turned her beauty on-screen into on-air talent. Working for MTV UK, Snoochie has interviewed a number of musicians including Ms Banks, Yxng Bane and Little Mix.

She was previously one of three hosts of the Slide In podcast by BBC Radio 1Xtra, alongside Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Jordan Hames.

Aside from her reality TV venture and time on Celebrity Googlebox alongside Jeremy Vine, she also starred in CelebAbility in 2019, The Rap Game UK in 2020 and in Big Shaq’s 2018 Man Don’t Dance music video (in which she married Big Shaq, later continuing the joke despite not actually dating at all… just an FYI).

When it comes to her dating life, Snoochie appears to be single – but we’ll wait for her own admissions about her dating life!