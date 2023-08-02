The Best Colourful French Manicure Designs 2023

Let's talk French manicures. 2023 has been the year of viral nail designs. Each and every time we scroll through our FYP, we’re hit with an abundance of new looks to try – and there’s something suited to each and every nail shape. The latest look to find its way onto our Pinterest board? It's fair to say it's been cropping up on the expertly manicured fingertips of just about every celebrity and influencer. It’s the French manicure – but not as you know it.

While the classic French manicure will never go out of style, it has evolved into several trending iterations. Take the reverse French manicure, for example, a modern take where the thin line is placed at the base of the nail as opposed to the tip. And then there’s the micro French manicure which takes a barely-there minimalistic quality. Now? It’s all about the colourful French mancure – and there’s only one rule. Your tips can’t be white.

'A colourful French nail design is such a fun, wearable look for summer,' explains celebrity manicurist Milly Mason. 'I recently painted Rochelle Humes nails in this way - it's a great way to add a subtle pop of colour to your manicure while still keeping things feeling chic. Think of it as classic with a twist.'

Worry that you won't be able to create the perfect tip at home? Milly shares her advice.

'If creating a French tip yourself then use the thinnest brush you can find. It doesn't need to be nail specific - you can pick up a great one in any arts and crafts shop. My top tip? Don't overload the brush. It's easier to add polish than it is to take it away.

We round up the best colourful French tip nail designs below...

Best Colourful French Manicure Designs, 2023

French Manicure Gel Nails

Named by the artist as 'Rainbow Road,' this gel nail set is perfect on almond shaped nails. If you struggle to get your nails to this length without breaking? Then give BIAB nails a go. This stands for 'builder in a bottle', and is a technique specifically designed to add strength and structure to your natural nails. Count us in.

Pink French Manicure

Pink nails couldn't be more highly searched right now thanks to the Barbie movie. This modern French manicure gel polish design looks great on short, square nails. For an even more colourful take on the trend consider using different shades of pink polish.

French Manicure With A Twist

Rainbow French nails are the perfect alternative to classic French manicure designs. Opt for baby blues, bright oranges, magenta pinks and vibrant neons. More is more when it comes to this trend.

Ombre French Manicure

Created by nail artist to the stars Iram Shelton, this ombre French manicure was trending back in 2020. And in 2023 it appears to be dominating our social media feeds once more. If you're after the perfect birthday nail design then consider this an excellent option.

Coloured French Manicure

While creators had been embracing manicures more usually associated with the colder weather (think winter nails and autumn manicures in coffee browns, berry reds, light greys and deep blacks) it seems there's now been a move towards brighter nails more suited to summer. These multicoloured French nails make for the perfect example.

Green French Manicure

Green nail designs are having a moment and these colourful French tips are providing inspiration ahead of our next salon appointment.

Christmas French Manicure

Is it ever too early to think about Christmas nails? We think not. This dainty, glitter French manicure is a subtle way to nod to the holidays - without feeling OTT.

Blue Tip French Manicure

Iram strikes again with this colourful blue tipped set. The butterfly nail sticker nods to the '90s for those who love to add a playful addition to their manicure.

Pastel French Manicure

Muted and simple, these pastel green nails by Harriet Westmoreland are perfect for those who prefer natural nail designs. The pastel French tip manicure is beloved among influencers - and for good reason.

French Manicure Shellac

Big, bold, and vibrant, this manicure oozes summer holiday ready nails.