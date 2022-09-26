The ‘Red Nails Theory’ And Why You Shouldn’t Pay Any Attention To It

by Sameeha Shaikh |

What if we told you men love red nail polish? If your instant reaction is 'And?...', we're with you. The latest beauty trend taking over TikTok (we know, there are many) brings bright scarlet lacquered nails into question and claims that men are innately attracted to it. Since user GirlBossTown first posted about the theory on her page, 'RedNailsTheory' has received over 11.5 million views on the app.

Clearly, it's a talking point. In her viral video GirlBossTown, AKA Robyn Delmonte, explains that anytime she gets a red mani, men in her life are quick to complement. Why, we hear you ask? 'They'll be like, "oh I like your nail colour". I always thought red was a grandma nail colour... Then it hit me. In the 90s when we were growing up, women wore red nails a lot, especially our mums,' says Robyn.

'I weirdly think, guys are attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their mums when they were taking care of them. Or some kind of mummy issue,' she continues.

Since going live, women all over TikTok have been putting the theory to the test, painting their nails in shades of crimson to see if the concept holds any weight.

It all sounds fine and well, but should we really be running to the salon in the name of male attention? I'm the first to book a manicure with news of a new trend, but all for the sake of a man's compliment? On this occasion, I will politely pass.

With autumn upon us, there are a flurry of other hues I'm much more invested in. From our unwavering love of glazed nails à la Hailey Beiber to the new neutrals, here are the trends we are loving.

Perfectly Glazed

The hashtag #haileybiebernails has been trending for some time and for good reason. The pearlecant manicure boasts an iridescent finish and Hailey’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, revealed that she used an OPI base coat, before applying OPI gel colour in ‘Funny Bunny’ on top. Then, after applying a top coat, she used the OPI Chrome Effects Powder in ‘Tin Man Can’ for that shiny finish. We've been sold ever since and are taking this summer trend into autumn.

New Neutrals

I have an unhealthy relationship with lattes, so much so, my bedrooms walls are painted in the same shade. The same can be said for my nails this season. I have Chanel’s nail artist, Betina Goldstein, to thank for that after she posted the most quintessential autumnal manicure, by applying different brown hues onto each nail. Obsessed is an understatement.

Fun French Tips