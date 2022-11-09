31 Christmas Nail Designs To Inspire Your Festive Manicure This Year

It's officially time to embrace a Christmas manicure. A manicure minimalist? If anything's going to convince you that a festive manicure is worth the faff it's this lot of at-home nail art inspiration. Think gold French manicures, lashings of glitter and even a winter forest scene (no, really). It's the time of year when even the most conservative nail polishers get a hankering to swap their sheer nude go-to for something with a little more pizzazz. Here to tell us how to master the art of a Christmas manicure at home is the founder of London-based nail salon AMA, Ama Quashie.

The Best Christmas Nail Colours

‘For me, a nail polish with a metallic finish makes for the ultimate Christmas nail because it’s so versatile,’ explains Quashie, ‘it can be anything from a purposefully kitsch metallic red, to a subtle frosted silver, or my favorite – an expensive 70’s-esque chocolate brown.’ And even the most novice nail-painter can get the look, just apply two coats of your chosen metallic nail polish and finish with a top coat. We love Kure Bazaar in Or Rose and Or Bronze, £15 each.

The Best Christmas Red Polishes For Your Nails

Rich plum and shocking scarlet shades scream Christmas according to Quashie. ‘When it comes to deep shades, precision is key,’ states Quashie, ‘you want to make sure the colour doesn’t bleed onto the cuticle and is perfectly applied.’ For this, try painting two or three thin, even coats to build the colour up slowly.

Top tip? 'Paint a nail shape onto the nail rather than filling the entire nail bed with colour and leave a slight gap around the cuticle.’ If you have a tendency to colour outside the line dip a clean concealer brush in acetone and sweep away the unwanted varnish.

How To Handle Glitter Nail Polishes

With over 12.8 million hashtags on Instagram, the #glitternails trend is as strong as it ever was, and the glitter manicures are getting more and more creative. Take the glitter ombre technique, for example, which involves a dusting of sparkle that fades down a nude or bright base, or the glitter tips that offer a fun twist on the classic French manicure.

But, just how easy is it to recreate? 'Glitter ombre is a lot easier to create at home than most people would assume’, Quashie reassures us, ‘tool wise, you’ll need a base coat, a top coat, three glitter polishes, and a sponge.’ First step? ‘Prep the nails with a base coat, then dip your sponge in the palest glitter and cover the entire nail.’ Next ‘use a slightly darker or brighter glitter and repeat the process starting from the middle of your nail and working down to the tip. Finish with the darkest and most dense glitter and sponge that onto the tips of your nails.’ Always use a top coat at the end for a high-shine, glossy finish.

The Festive Velvet Nail Trend

This one is currently sending our social feeds into a spin but did you know it first gained popularity in the early noughties? According to student discount provider Student Beans, the velvet nail trend is seeing a renaissance this season - not hard to see why when you scroll through #velvetnails on Instagram. The textured nail look offers a 3D sparkly illusion and can be achieved in a variety of hues, from festive greens to champagne, and has been sported by celebrities alike, including Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney. It's not an expensive look to try either, magnetic polishes start as low as £10, we love the Nails.Inc Laws Of Attraction Magnetic Polish.

Christmas Nail Art Stickers And Transfers

If you need a quick Christmas nail fix, look no further than nail art stickers and transfers. ‘The key to having natural looking stick-ons is getting the sizing right,’ says Quashie, ‘measure up each sticker against your own nail to ensure it fits.’ For oval shaped nails, try Kiss Active Oval Nails, £7.99, or if you prefer an almond or stiletto shape go for Elegant Touch, from £4.99.

Shop the polishes you need to achieve the looks here...

Gallery The Best Festive Nail Polishes 2022 1 of 7 This fabulous rose gold polish will help to achieve the velvet nail trend on a budget, yes please! 2 of 7 If you're after a classic Christmas red, this candy apple crimson is as vibrant and mood-setting as it gets. 3 of 7 A rose gold, glossy polish with a metallic sheen looks perennially chic. 4 of 7 For a minimalist, low-key nail art look try this sheer star polish atop the nude base for a touch of sparkle. 5 of 7 Make a statement with a bold black nail that has a high-shine, patented finish. 6 of 7 This vibrant, rich red packs a powerful punch making it the perfect choice for party season. 7 of 7 Two coats of this chunky silver glitter polish will definitely dazzle.

Christmas Nail Art Ideas

To take the fun factor up a level, why not go for some festive nail art ? From glitter and stars to gingerbread men and snow-laden trees, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas nail inspiration to scroll through now: