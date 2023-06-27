‘I’m Picky About What I Put In My Hair’: Sofia Richie Swears By This Olaplex Dupe

After her star-studded wedding on the beautiful French Riviera, Sofia Richie has become somewhat of an ‘It' girl. She even marked the occasion by joining TikTok at long last, treating her slew of new followers to a series ofbridal ‘get ready with me’ videos. Not long after returning from her never-ending honeymoon, Sofia is back and she has a brand new beauty focus - hair.

This week Sofia announced that she was the new face of viral hair brand K18. The science-backed hair brand that works to strengthen depleted lengths from the inside out is rich in peptides and has clearly won favour with Sofia.

Many were quick to liken K18's reparative tech to that of Olaplex's, which sent the brand viral on TikTok and Instagram alike and quickly cemented its dupe status. And if Sofia's rave reviews are anything to go by, the products get the job done.

Watch: K18 Hints At Their New Ambassador

Taking to both her Instagram grid and Stories, Sofia revealed the news herself too. In the playful post, she says 'K18 is my favourite haircare brand'. She adds, ‘I’m picky about what I put In my hair’, and clearly this range made the grade. To achieve her signature sleek bun, Sofia Richie looks to her 'holy grail' the K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Mask, £55 and the K18 Molecular Hair Oil, £65, to protect her hair from heat.

After Sofia spiked sales for Nudestix make-up - she's a beauty director for the brand - we can expect these products to fly of the shelves too, so make a grab for them whilst stocks last.

Main image credit: Instagram @sofiarichiegrainge

1. K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Mask Buy now Description This mask is Sofia's 'holy grail'. The formula is infused with K18Peptide that works on a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. K18 Molecular Hair Oil Buy now Description Said by Richie herself, 'this mask smoothes my frizz and protects it from heat'. It combines ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Buy now Description If you're seeking to replenish dry hair (and fast), look to the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, with ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now