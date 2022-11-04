Nail Piercings: The Noughties Manicure Revival We Never Knew We Needed

Victoria Beckham caused a sensation when she debuted a pierced French manicure during her Spice Girls days, and Kim Kardashian all but brought back nail piercings with an OTT take in 2017, but this week sees the look reemerge in its most wearable iteration yet. Nail icon Iram Shelton - a go-to pro for the likes of Addison Rae and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - took to Instagram to showcase her own pierced nails, to much enthusiasm in the comments section. 'How CUTE!', raved one Instagrammer, 'obsessed,' said another.

'I just love how nail piercings can elevate a traditional manicure and make your nails a focal point,' Iram says, speaking exclusively to Grazia, 'I've always seen my nails as an accessory, and with fashion and beauty trends revolving around the 90s and 00s, I felt I had to bring nail piercings back.' Keen to try the look yourself? Here's everything you need to know:

Can you pierce your own nails at home?

'When it comes to DIY nail piercings,' says Iram, 'I'd always advise piercing a press-on nail instead of your natural nail. You just need a nail piercing tool - it looks like a very small drill - and a steady hand.'

Can I get my nails pierced in my usual nail salon?

'Most nail professionals will be able to offer this service,' says Iram, 'but as it's not something many people request at an appointment, be prepared to take your own charms. If you usually have short nails, make sure to grow them out before your appointment so that your nail technician has a free edge to pierce.'

Watch: Iram Shelton Debuts Her Pierced Nails

Do nail piercings require any aftercare?

'You must be very careful if you decide to get your natural nails pierced,' warns Iram, 'if you're someone who works a lot with your hands, maybe swerve this trend, or pierce a press-on nail instead. It's quite an editorial look and charms can easily get caught on things.'

What nail polish colours best suit a nail piercing?

'I like to pair a nail piercing with a neutral nail shade,' says Iram, 'because I like the star of the show to be the charm. My go-to shades are OPI's Bubble Bath, Funny Bunny and Chiffon My Mind. I think these shades are beautiful and look great with both gold and silver charms. They're also ideal shades for a bridal manicure. If you're more of a maximalist when it comes to manicures, stick to metallic shades, like OPI's Go Big Or Go Chrome.'

