I’m A Beauty Editor And These Are The 5 Nail Designs I’m Considering For My Wedding

The countdown is on to my wedding - September! - and the preparations are in full swing. Final invoices are being paid - Toto, we're not dealing with Monopoly money anymore - my dress fits like a glove and my pre-wedding facials are in session. So begin my beauty preparations at large. My current dilemma? What nail design to opt for on the big day.

It's a conundrum that might not plague the majority, but as a beauty editor I'm feeling the pressure to bring my A-game. That and my bridal nail artist just happens to be the one and only Iram Shelton. A celebrity nail pro famed for tending to A-list cuticles, - her clients include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Addison Rae - Iram has risen to notoriety in recent years and become known for her innovative and endlessly wearable nail art, her modern take on a French manicure and her luxed-up approach to hand care - no signature Iram Shelton treatment is complete without ultra-nourishing products from the likes of Sisley, Byredo, Dior or Augustinus Bade. No, really.

In short, it would be a travesty to book in time with this already legendary pro and ask for 'OPI Bubblebath please'. So what avenue to go down? I'm tempted by Iram's iconic French manicure, a glossy wash of blush-tinted gloss - Iram frequently blends two or three shades together to give her client an entirely bespoke colour - or should I be considering something slightly more off-the-wall? Here's what's on the table so far:

The 5 Wedding Nail Designs I'm Considering Ahead Of The Big Day