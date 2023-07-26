Wait, Aldi Have Just Duped Meghan Markle’s Favourite Hair Texturising Spray?

Aldi beauty dupes. They’re undeniably shameless and totally unabashed – but there’s a reason they set the internet alight with every new launch. Time and time again these copies are met with rave reviews, suggesting they’re worth paying attention to. If authenticity isn’t your MO, that is.

The latest dupe to land on Aldi shelves is a haircare offering - a Dry Texturising Spray for a mere £3.49. And case it wasn’t obvious by packaging alone, it's a copy of the Oribe Dry Texturising Spray, £45, a spritz beloved by swathes of celebrities including Meghan Markle. Speaking to Birchbox she said, 'There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturising Spray and then has me "flip back hard" to give my hair a little extra bounce.'

But how does Aldi’s version compare to Oribe's?

Firstly, packaging. Undeniably similar, but lacking the more weighty, luxurious feel that Oribe do so well. And as for formulation? Aldi’s is made with aloe vera, mango and watermelon extract, which is no doubt a nod to Oribe’s similarly tropical medley – there’s kiwi and passionflower extracts to maintain moisture and protect colour, as well as mango to hydrate and smooth. When we put Aldi’s to the test, it’s fair to say we did achieve texture and volume - but the formula felt heavier and slightly tackier on our hair. Oribe, by contrast, is renowned for its light and undetectable finish.

In conclusion? While Aldi's Dry Texturising Spray does provide texture and bounce the original takes the crown this time. Loyal fans of Oribe (including Meghan herself) are unlikely to be swayed.

Aldi’s Dry Texturising Spray is available in stores now, while stocks last.

Shop The Original : Oribe Dry Texturising Spray