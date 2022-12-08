Meghan Markle’s Complete Hair Evolution In Pictures

Let's take a walk down memory lane and chart the hair evolution of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. To do Meghan's hairtimeline justice we have to rewind right back to her Suits days an beyond. You might be surprised to hear that Suits wasn't Meghan's first hit on TV screens. Years before Suits aired in 2011, Meghan, in 2006, starred in the second series of the US version of Deal Or No Deal. Here, as the 'Briefcase Model' in charge of box number 24, Meghan was required to channel glitz and glam so voluminous glossy curls were the order of the day. As she moved away from that show and on to Suits, Meghan started experimenting with her hair colour. Her formerly conker brown shade looks a world away from the deep hues we're used to seeing her sport today.
As the popularity of Suits increased Meghan's character, Rachel, quickly became famed for her perfect blow-dries, impeccably tailored pencil skirts and penchant for Louboutin heels. In short, the public interest in Meghan Markle's hair had officially been piqued.
Then came that first public outing with new beau Prince Harry in 2017. Meghan wore a casual outfit (a white shirt, ripped jeans, tanned flat shoes and sunglasses) and styled her hair in an equally relaxed manner to match - loose, long waves. We would see Meghan sport this very same style on countless occasions afterwards, both pre-and-post royal wedding.
Once Meghan married Prince Harry, and became the Duchess of Sussex, her hairstyles seemed to become more 'done', although she retained that trademark relaxed vibe via a low messy bun that she took to wearing at royal engagements. The look soon became synonymous with the Duchess and many (yes, us included) strove to copy it time and time again. That's not to say Meghan avoided any other style. We saw her sport a high bun, a low and super long ponytail, Hollywood waves - the lot. Now based in LA we're seeing a lot more volume and length too! Keen to see more? Scroll through Meghan's hair journey in pictures below...
Browse: Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex', Hair Journey In Pictures
Meghan Markle Hair Gallery - Grazia 2021
In 2006 Meghan appeared on Season 2 of the US version of Deal Or No Deal. The look was all about glitz and glamour, so Meghan obliged with a whole load of volume and a wealth of glossy curls.
Pictured here in 2011 Meghan is seen sporting a very different hair colour. This glossy shade of conker brown paired with her bronze toned make-up look makes the then Suits actress look glowing.
Meghan's character Rachel on Suits became famed for her perfect blow-dries and Meghan is just starting to show a flavour of that style here in 2013.
Pictured a year later in 2014 Meghan looks to have deepened her hair colour and embraced a sleeker style. Her trademark blow-dry is still going strong though.
Remember our very first sighting of Meghan and Prince Harry together back in 2017? Meghan's look was intentially laid back and casual. Her long, loose waves chimed in perfectly.
The engagement announcement came later that same year in 2017 and we couldn't get enough of Meghan, her white coat and those soft, fluffy waves.
Then came the debut of the messy bun in 2018. Meghan rocks a messy bun like no one else and it has become another of her trademark styles.
In April 2018 Meghan neatened up her bun for a reception at Women's Empowerment at the Royal Aeronautical Society in central London.
And then comes May 2018, the month of the royal wedding. Meghan opted for a tiara, a veil and a low glossy bun at the nape of her neck. She also had a few loose strands free that framed her face - a pretty touch that spoke of her more relaxed nature.
Meghan took her bun to the crown of her head in 2019 to great effect. it was a hairstyle few had seen the Duchess sport before.
At the launch of her Smart Works capsule collection in 2019 Meghan arrived with the volume packed version of her favoured loose waves style and we loved it.
In March 2020 Meghan accompanied Prince Harry to the Endeavour Fund Awards and sported an enviably long and low ponytail. It's a style we rarely see Meghan wear,
In February 2021 Meghan and Harry sit down for a short promo film for their podcast and Meghan's hair's volume and length is off the charts! We love this LA do.
On 7th March 2021 Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah airs in the US via CBS, a two hour long special. Meghan chose one of her go-to low bun looks for the occasion with a few strands loose at the front for a soft, pretty effect.
Attending the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala, Meghan upgraded her low-do for a scrapped back ballerina bun, which showcased her glossy skin perfectly.
At the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in June 2022, Meghan went back to her low bun roots with a knotted finish.
Keeping things natural and low key, her low fun and centre-part was the ideal off-duty look for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go launch.
This is Meghan's signature wave with a LA high-gloss finish, a chic update on her usual go-to.
Arriving at the Ripple Awards in early December 2022, Meghan gave her low bun a sophisticated appeal, parted and slicked-back to show off her shiny neckline and décolletage,
Now that Harry and Meghan's Netflix six-part documentary has aired, we have a rare and unprecedented glimpse in the private lives of the former senior royals. In it, Meghan matches the tone, with relaxed, undone hair, as seen above.
