Meghan Markle’s Complete Hair Evolution In Pictures

Let's take a walk down memory lane and chart the hair evolution of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. To do Meghan's hairtimeline justice we have to rewind right back to her Suits days an beyond. You might be surprised to hear that Suits wasn't Meghan's first hit on TV screens. Years before Suits aired in 2011, Meghan, in 2006, starred in the second series of the US version of Deal Or No Deal. Here, as the 'Briefcase Model' in charge of box number 24, Meghan was required to channel glitz and glam so voluminous glossy curls were the order of the day. As she moved away from that show and on to Suits, Meghan started experimenting with her hair colour. Her formerly conker brown shade looks a world away from the deep hues we're used to seeing her sport today.

As the popularity of Suits increased Meghan's character, Rachel, quickly became famed for her perfect blow-dries, impeccably tailored pencil skirts and penchant for Louboutin heels. In short, the public interest in Meghan Markle's hair had officially been piqued.

©Getty

Then came that first public outing with new beau Prince Harry in 2017. Meghan wore a casual outfit (a white shirt, ripped jeans, tanned flat shoes and sunglasses) and styled her hair in an equally relaxed manner to match - loose, long waves. We would see Meghan sport this very same style on countless occasions afterwards, both pre-and-post royal wedding.

©Getty

Once Meghan married Prince Harry, and became the Duchess of Sussex, her hairstyles seemed to become more 'done', although she retained that trademark relaxed vibe via a low messy bun that she took to wearing at royal engagements. The look soon became synonymous with the Duchess and many (yes, us included) strove to copy it time and time again. That's not to say Meghan avoided any other style. We saw her sport a high bun, a low and super long ponytail, Hollywood waves - the lot. Now based in LA we're seeing a lot more volume and length too! Keen to see more? Scroll through Meghan's hair journey in pictures below...

Browse: Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex', Hair Journey In Pictures