Aldi’s New Silk Scrunchie Dupes Cost Less Than A Diet Coke

Beauty dupes. They’re everywhere right now – and they’re continually trending on TikTok. Whether it’s Zara’s perfume offerings, (they reportedly boast the best Baccarat Rogue replica) Primark’s Olaplex inspired bond building treatment or the M&S perfumes that caused such a frenzy they sold out around the UK, 2023 beauty dupes have been responsible for setting the internet alight.

Needless to say, it’s Aldi that reigns supreme in the beauty dupe department. A budget supermarket once known for its designer inspired garden furniture and bargain fruit and veg, it’s their beauty offerings that have become their most coveted buys – the Lacura edit is brimming with cut-price versions of premium products. Read: Aldi’s Sol De Janeiro inspired firming cream, La Mer influenced facial moisturiser, and their Diptyque-meets-Jo-Malone-London candles. Yep, there are beauty dupes and then there are Aldi beauty dupes.

The latest luxury brand to be duped by Aldi? Slip. Slip’s Silk Scrunchies, £29.90 are already a firm favourite among celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whitely. Made with 100% pure silk, they're also beloved by the Grazia beauty team, thanks to their ability to minimise the hair damage associated with traditional hair elastics. Imagine our surprise then, to learn that Aldi had launched their own version of Slip's silk scrunchies.

Available in four colours; pale pink, nude, black and lilac, you'll pay just £4.99 for a set four (that's £1.25 each - less than a bottle of Diet Coke) - and yes, they're 100% silk. If you want to get your hands on a set, then consider this your cue to make haste. Aldi's silk scrunchies launched exclusively in stores on the 22nd of June, and they look set to sell out. Run, don't walk.

