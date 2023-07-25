You Won’t Believe Aldi’s Latest Perfume Dupes

Beauty dupes, specifically fragrance dupes, are setting TikTok alight right now. One scroll through #PerfumeTok (the virtual home of self-confessed scent aficionados) and you’ll be met with a whole array of creators claiming to have found budget alternatives for luxury fragrances. There’s Zara’s new Barbie scent which is said to is a dead-ringer for Kilian’s famous Love Don’t Be Shy, and there’s also the & Other Stories fragrance that’s been compared to Byredo’s Gypsy Water. And who could forget Aldi’s viral alternative to Paco Rabanne’s Olympéa? Reviewers have described them as smelling ‘literally the exact same.’ High praise indeed.

And it's fair to say that the latest fragrance dupe to land on Aldi shelves could be their most overt offering yet. Priced at just £4.99 a bottle, Lacura’s Essence of Italy Giallo, Indigo and Nero Eau de Toilettes are said to be a ‘premium new scent that won't pull on the purse strings.’ And, in case packaging didn’t make it obvious enough, they're modelled on cult classic fragrances from the iconic fragrance house Acqua Di Parma. But how do they compare?

Lacura’s Essence of Italy Giallo Eau de Toilette, £4.99 makes for a summery medley. It boasts a refreshing blend of citrus, bergamot and ginger, compined with hints of rich neroli, cedar and myrtle. Patchouli, musk, and leather ensure a touch of warmth to finish. It’s a dupe of the Acqua di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Spray, £92 which is something of a cult classic having been created in 1916 – it too shares notes of patchouli and leather.

Then there’s Lacura’s Essence of Italy Indigo Eau de Toilette, £4.99, a dupe of Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Fico di Amalfi Eau de Toilette Spray,£99. It fuses fruity notes of orange, lemon, and grapefruit, as well as spicy hints of cedar, bergamot, jasmine, and pink pepper. Like its high-end counterpart, its aim is to transport wearer to the Amalfi coast with just a spritz.

Finally there’s Lacura’s Essence of Italy Nero Eau de Toilette, £4.99 which the brand describe as ‘captivating and intense.’ The heady blend of bergamot, sandalwood, and patchouli with agarwood, orange and amyris are modelled on the Acqua Di Parma Signature Oud, £219, which is known for being something of a fragrance heavy-weight thanks to its blend of highly-concentrated perfume oils.

Our thoughts? It’s seriously hard to come anywhere close to Acqua Di Parma’s scent offerings. While a small selection of notes might be comparable (and Aldi’s do smell good) Acqua Di Parma’s fragrances ooze an undeniable luxury that just can’t be recreated by a supermarket brand. Sometimes, the OG just can’t be beaten.

Aldi’s new range will be available in stores from 17th August, while stocks last.

