All The Best Beauty Dupes Available To Shop At Aldi and Lidl 2023

There are few things as satisfying as finding a really, really good beauty dupe. Something that works just as hard as your favourite vitamin C serum, with an equally efficacious ingredients list, but at half the cost. Or a mascara that makes your lashes look just right, but nobody seems to know about. Aldi and Lidl are home to loads of suspiciously brilliant bargains. Remember when someone discovered the Lacura Caviar Cream, a supposed great dupe for a very expensive, iconic moisturiser? Well, it lived up to the hype, and it can now be hard to find a jar of the Caviar Cream in store.
Perhaps that's because you've never been to Aldi, and have understandably, become distracted by the middle aisle. Wire baskets containing a motley crew of devastatingly cheap and highly covetable items, from pizza ovens to waterproof trousers.
We digress. Don't fear, though, for we've done the shopping for you. While it's worth noting that a few of these products are currently unavailable online, it's always worth checking out your local stores for stock. But consider this your warning, they won't hang around for long.
Here are all the surprisingly good beauty products you'll find at Aldi and Lidl for a fraction of the price of their expensive counterpart.
SHOP NOW: Best Beauty Finds at Aldi and Lidl
A creamy, cosseting cleanser that cleanses skin without leaving it feeling dry or tight. The creamy texture won't remove make-up as effectively as an oil would, but will still cleanse the skin.
The very cream that put Aldi skincare on the map. The texture is thick, and leaves skin feeling soft to the touch. It gives ample hydration that quenches any skin thirst.
Aldi has taken aim at Sol De Janeiro's viral Brazilian Crush fragrance collection. This body mist comes in three scents: Cuban Dreams (Jasmine & Dragon Fruit), Havana Nights (Pistachio & Salted Caramel), or Tropical Glow (Amber Plum & Vanilla). If sweet, sugary and more-ish is your jam, then you'll want to stock up on these.
This hydrating cleanser is made with three ceramides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. It's also fragrance free, making it a good option for those with sensitive skin types. And in case you couldn't guess from packaging alone, it's a dupe of CeraVe.
This moisturiser (another take on CeraVe) is formulated with three essential ceramides and nourishing hyaluronic acid. Sweep onto a freshly cleansed complexion for softer skin come morning.
Want to fill in sparse brows? Make a play for this waterproof brow gel and microfilling pen duo which makes light work of adding hair like strokes. Your brows... will Benefit.
Get summer ready! This cream draws similarities to Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum body cream which is beloved by Hailey Bieber. Not only does it smell delicious but the texture is thick and luxurious - it's a great fit for a holiday.
Aldi's Lacura's Bonded hair care range is a dead ringer for Olaplex. And after trying ourselves, we can attest that it left our hair feeling smoother, stronger and more glossy.
Coffee table gold! Aldi say: 'Be transported to a fragrant oasis with the aroma of freshly bloomed orange blossoms. A sweet, floral scent, these candles offer a delicate and subtly fragrance to uplift any room.' Did someone say Aldi Dipyque dupe?
This texturising spray is a dupe for Oribe's own dry texturising spray. While it doesn't quite take the crown, it does provide great texture and volume for a mere £3.49. You can't go wrong.
Make a play for this nourishing shampoo from Lidl - it contains aloe vera to moisturise and leave hair feeling lustrous. Plus, it's much less expensive than its higher-end counterpart.
Complexion feeling tired? Just a sweep of Lidl's Vital Beauty cream will boost brightness levels for a more wide-awake, restored appearance. For £3.79, consider us sold.
Set your alarms and mark your calendars for the 17th of August, because Aldi's latest launch is a brazen one. Priced at just £4.99 a bottle, Lacura’s Essence of Italy Giallo, Indigo and Nero Eau de Toilettes are modelled on cult classic fragrances from the iconic fragrance house Acqua Di Parma.