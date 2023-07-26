All The Best Beauty Dupes Available To Shop At Aldi and Lidl 2023

There are few things as satisfying as finding a really, really good beauty dupe. Something that works just as hard as your favourite vitamin C serum, with an equally efficacious ingredients list, but at half the cost. Or a mascara that makes your lashes look just right, but nobody seems to know about. Aldi and Lidl are home to loads of suspiciously brilliant bargains. Remember when someone discovered the Lacura Caviar Cream, a supposed great dupe for a very expensive, iconic moisturiser? Well, it lived up to the hype, and it can now be hard to find a jar of the Caviar Cream in store.