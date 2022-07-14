Aldi Is Launching A £2.99 Olaplex Dupe, But Will The Formula Match Up?

by Laura Capon |

If there's one product that has transformed our manes and the hair industry, it has to be Olaplex.

For years the only options for damaged hair was heavy, intensive moisturising masks which would improve the look and feel of your strands but not actually repair those pesky split ends.

However, Olaplex actually repairs the broken bonds in hair by knitting them back together after they are damaged from colouring.

What began as a salon treatment has spanned into an entire product line including shampoos, conditioners and serums which can be used at home.

With its truly industry disruptive formulas, Olaplex doesn't come cheap. Their shampoo and conditioner bundle for example costs £52. Which is where Aldi come in.

Aldi aka king of the beauty dupes is now coming for Olaplex with a new 'Bonded' range that starts at just £2.99.

At this point it seems there's no brand that Aldi won't try and replicate. From cult buys like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask to hall of fame products like Pixi's Glow Tonic.

We've gathered all the info we have on Aldi's new range so you can make a decision whether it's worth your money when you're next browsing the middle aisle.

What is Aldi's Bonded range?

While they would never be so bold as to say it with their chest, the new brand from Lacura is clearly a knock off of Olaplex.

Hailed as a brand new range of "luxe hair-bonding products", Bonded promises to repair damaged and frizzy hair.

There are four products in the range: Lacura Bonded Shampoo and Conditioner, Lacura Bonded Pre-Wash Hair Treatment, Lacura Perfect Proof Extreme Clean Dry Shampoo.

What ingredients are in Aldi's Bonded range?

While Olaplex achieves their bond building thanks to a patented ingredient called bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, Aldi doesn't mention any such ingredient that would achieve the same results.

Instead, Aldi say cruelty-free Bonded is formulated with "premium ingredients" including vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and hydrogenated castor oil. While all great ingredients for your hair, they wouldn't be able to repair split ends.

How much does Aldi's Bonded range cost?

The shampoo and conditioner combined cost £3.49, which is the same price as the Bonded Pre-Wash Hair Treatment. Meanwhile the Perfect Proof Extreme Clean Dry Shampoo, which seems to be more of a Living Proof dupe than Olaplex, costs £2.99.

When can I buy the Aldi Bonded range?

The range is available to pre-order from 24th July online and in-store from 28th July while stocks last.