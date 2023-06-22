Aldi Just Launched A £4.99 Dupe Of Hailey Bieber’s Favourite Body Cream

Aldi and their dupes – they know no bounds. Whether it’s their £2.99 answer to Olaplexor their La Mer inspired Caviar cream, the supermarket brand boasts some of the most overt dupe offerings out there. The best part? While most would argue these budget buys can't outshine their high-end counterparts they are often met with rave reviews.

The latest product to be unabashedly duped by Aldi? Sol De Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £48– which is already a certified favourite among influencers and celebrities including Hailey Bieber. Speaking to Refinery29 as part of a Sephora challenge, the star said, 'I love this packaging, and it smells amazing. I'm obsessed with anything that's made with coconut oil.’ And it’s Grazia approved, too - it fought off competition to win the Best Body category in the Motherhood Beauty Awards. High praise indeed.

Launching in UK stores today (22nd June) is Aldi's Lacura Booty Balm, £4.99 - and, after trying it ourselves, we predict a sell-out. It's made with three of Sol De Janeiro's hero ingredients, coconut oil, guarana extract and cupuaca butter which work in tandem to soothe, tone and moisturise. Fans of the original version will be all too familiar with its signature scent - a sweet medley of vanilla, sandalwood and caramel. While Aldi's dupe does smell delicious, the fragrance is considerably less sugary, erring more on the fruity side. As for texture? Both creams are soft and velvety, non-greasy and absorb into skin easily. Sol De Janeiro's however, feels thicker, richer and altogether more luxurious.

The final verdict? Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream takes the crown - it's just that touch more opulent. Aldi's Booty Balm isn't to be sniffed it however - not only did left our skin feeling and smelling beautiful, but it also left us with change from a fiver. Now that's a win.

1. Lacura Booty Balm Buy now Description For summer ready skin on a budget look no further. Sweep a generous amount all across the body and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now