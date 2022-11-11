Everything You Need To Know About Dizziak, Dua Lipa’s Investment And Its Hero £22 Deep Conditioner

by Chloe Burcham |

If you’ve ever struggled to find a hair care range that truly hydrates, de-frizzes and doesn’t contain a bunch of questionable ingredients, you’re not alone. And if you’re a beauty lover who’s shopped around, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Dizziak.

Founded in 2018, Dizziak set out with a clear mission: to help hydrate all hair types. No excuses. The hero product, Dizziak Deep Conditioner was an instant hit, winning over beauty enthusiasts and scooping plenty of beauty awards along the way.

Now, four years on, the brand has landed headline-making investment from Dua Lipa (who’s a long-time fan of the brand) and branched out into body care. 2022 is big for Dizziak. Available exclusively to Liberty London, Dizziak is launching a new Body Scrub – to be used alongside the already brilliant Body Conditioner – and spoiler alert: it’s a sure-fire winter skin hit. Dizziak is quickly becoming the one-stop brand for heroic hydration, whether it’s working on our limbs or our lengths.

Packed full of glycerin and babassu oil to hydrate, nourish and soothe thirsty skin, Dizziak’s brand-new body scrub not only sloughs away dead and dull skin cells, but expertly hydrates the skin left underneath. The result? Brighter, softer, glowing skin. A bathroom cabinet staple of ever there was one.

Grazia recently caught up with Loretta De Feo, the brains and founder behind Dizziak, to talk all things hair, body, building a brand and how to unwind after a long day’s work:

On the story behind Dizziak

‘Growing up, my mum would drive us to London to see family in Hackney and pick up [ hair care ] products. I hated these trips and wanted to be able to buy my hair care in Boots and Superdrug like all of my friends. The seed for Dizziak was planted right then.

‘For years, the majority of products aimed at textured hair featured a myriad of harsh chemicals, they often smelt of sickly fruit, were non-effective, included ‘cheap’ ingredients and were also not easy to access.’

‘I created Dizziak because I needed it. I was let down time and time again by product claims that didn’t work on my hair and weren’t available on the high street. A change had to come and that change was Dizziak.'

‘All hair is different, but there are some ingredients that are good for all hair – all hair needs hydration and most hair loves certain ingredients. So I focused there when developing the hair products. Products and ingredients had to offer significant improvement, prioritise hair health, smell great and work on all hair including Afro and curly hair. And of course be accessible.’

On the success of Dizziak

‘I knew I was on to something when the brand launched in the window of Liberty. That was incredibly surreal considering I spent a year working alone on the brand with zero knowledge of how to launch a product.’

On Dua Lipa’s involvement with the brand

'Dua used Dizziak products and experienced a real reset when it came to her hair. She knows the Dizziak journey to date and decided she wanted to play a part in the brand's future, so she invested. I had Dua in mind from the moment I launched. To me, she’s fresh, creative and has strong opinion that she’s not afraid to voice. Dua says London to me. Dizziak is rooted in London despite having universal appeal.'

'Having Dua’s involvement means more reach – which is an obvious goal. We’ve got lots of interest across Europe and the US and will continue to explore new global markets. With Dua’s investment and endorsement, her audience becomes Dizziak’s. The brand started in Spring 2018 - the brand mission has stayed the same since day one.'

On her ultimate self-care routine

‘I’ve got a really strong aversion to dry skin and hair, and of course we all have to work a little harder in the winter due to the weather, the fabrics we are wearing and central heating, so I always spend a little more time on my self-care routine.'

‘I focus on movement, deep cleaning, keeping my body and skin supple and hydrating. As I’ve got older, it’s no longer about loads of lotions that promise a quick fix; It’s about the long-term and easy routines that I can always fit in.'

‘I’ll do a stretch routine to an album (just flowing to an album, no set movements), I’ll take my makeup off early, cleanse and take my time applying an eye cream and retinol. I’ll eat well; have some healthy snacks for later (this includes dark chocolate and nuts) and try to clear my mind of work by writing down my tasks for the next day – because then I know it will be handled.’

On how to unwind after a busy or stressful day

‘I’m not great at doing nothing for long periods of time. I have a lot of energy, especially in the evening. I do find that I have to do something productive even when relaxing and that works for me.'

'When I’m watching a show or film, I circle my neglected muscles such as wrists and ankles to loosen and stretch them, I’ll do pelvic floor exercises, and facial massage and back roll downs. I then double-dose moisturise my hands, feet and legs with Dizziak Body Conditioner and wait for that to absorb. I wet my hair and apply the deep conditioner and leave overnight for a mask experience. I then finish with a glass of Pinot Noir.'

