Tanya Burr Just Revealed Her Beauty Saviours For Tackling Dry Pregnancy Skin And Hair

While we'd all love to get that pregnancy glow, we're sad to report this isn't a guarantee. It's common for skin to go a little haywire during pregnancy thanks to raging hormones and ongoing fatigue. There's the potential for pigmentation (also known as "pregnancy mask"), dry skin, or breakouts - as if carrying a small human for nine months wasn't hard enough. But don't worry, not even celebs are safe.

Tanya Burr, YouTuber and founder of beauty label Authored, recently announced she was expecting her first baby and has continued to share her pregnancy journey on Instagram. If you're after some stylish bump-friendly outfits, we'd definitely recommend taking a look.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share the beauty products she's been loving lately that have been helping her to manage her changing skin and hair during pregnancy. Specifically, dryness and dehydration despite being 'a typically combination skinned gal'.