The Best Dua Lipa Outfits In Honour Of Her 27th Birthday

When Dua Lipa stode onto the catwalk last year at Versace - opening the show wearing a black skirt suit that was slashed and then fastened with a house staple, safety pins - it was clear to those watching that this marked a turning point, where the pop star became the fashion star. Fast-forward to July 2022, where she appeared on the catwalk at Balenciaga, featured as part of an all-star line-up that also included Christine Quinn, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.

To celebrate her 'birthday week', Lipa just posted a photo dump of a seriously cool look. Hot off the catwalk from Marc Jacobs, the singer posed by a pool wearing a crystal-embellished bra, a denim maxi skirt and a towering pair of white platforms. A little bit Y2K, a lot Gen Z, it was proof that what she wears on the 'gram is just as interesting, if not more so, than what she wears to perform.

Lipa's red carpet persona tends towards the super sexy (think striped and spangled catsuits by Mugler). Hardly surprisingly considering her affiliation to Versace, the house that made glam. The LaQuan Smith look she wore for a music festival - a sheer and shimmery catsuit that was finished with a skater-style skirt - was stupendous, as was the butterfly-beaded number that she wore to this year's Grammy Awards (Atelier Versace). Having said all this, it's actually her off-duty style that has such appeal. (She officially has the best bikini wardrobe of summer 2022.)

Her directional approach to knitwear (she loves Jean Paul Gaultier), her more-is-more jewellery and her incredible handbag collection (our favourite's her patchwork tote from Chopova Lowena), means that there's always something about her outfits that makes you look twice. Keep scrolling for her best fashion moments to date.