  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

The Best Dua Lipa Outfits In Honour Of Her 27th Birthday

You've got to see what she wore to celebrate.

Dua Lipa best outfits
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

When Dua Lipa stode onto the catwalk last year at Versace - opening the show wearing a black skirt suit that was slashed and then fastened with a house staple, safety pins - it was clear to those watching that this marked a turning point, where the pop star became the fashion star. Fast-forward to July 2022, where she appeared on the catwalk at Balenciaga, featured as part of an all-star line-up that also included Christine Quinn, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.

To celebrate her 'birthday week', Lipa just posted a photo dump of a seriously cool look. Hot off the catwalk from Marc Jacobs, the singer posed by a pool wearing a crystal-embellished bra, a denim maxi skirt and a towering pair of white platforms. A little bit Y2K, a lot Gen Z, it was proof that what she wears on the 'gram is just as interesting, if not more so, than what she wears to perform.

Lipa's red carpet persona tends towards the super sexy (think striped and spangled catsuits by Mugler). Hardly surprisingly considering her affiliation to Versace, the house that made glam. The LaQuan Smith look she wore for a music festival - a sheer and shimmery catsuit that was finished with a skater-style skirt - was stupendous, as was the butterfly-beaded number that she wore to this year's Grammy Awards (Atelier Versace). Having said all this, it's actually her off-duty style that has such appeal. (She officially has the best bikini wardrobe of summer 2022.)

Her directional approach to knitwear (she loves Jean Paul Gaultier), her more-is-more jewellery and her incredible handbag collection (our favourite's her patchwork tote from Chopova Lowena), means that there's always something about her outfits that makes you look twice. Keep scrolling for her best fashion moments to date.

Gallery

SEE: Dua Lipa's Best Outfits

Dua Lipa
1 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

For her 'birthday week' post, Lipa chose a fabulous crystal bra from Marc Jacobs, accessorising with towering white platforms.

Dua Lipa
2 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

She appeared on the catwalk at Balenciaga (where she she joined Christine Quinn, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman). Afterwards, she left wearing the brand head-to-toe, from the shades to the bag to the leather trousers.

Dua Lipa
3 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

This striped and spangled catsuit - custom-made by Mugler - was the singer's spectacular choice for Chicago's Lollapalooza Festival.

Dua Lipa
4 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

Dua Lipa was a guest of honour at the unveiling of Fendace.

Dua Lipa
5 of 15
CREDIT: @dualipa

Celebrating the end of Milan Fashion Week, Lipa wore shimmering platforms from GCDS.

Dua Lipa
6 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

Lipa's off-duty style is just as sharp as her red carpet persona. How much do you love this patchwork shoulder bag from Chopova Lowena?

Dua Lipa
7 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

Lipa's Loar coat, complete with a chest strap to stop any unnecessary flapping, looked sensational with this checked miniskirt from The Attico.

Dua Lipa
8 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

Lipa is the queen of directional knitwear, hence this stripy and slashed number from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dua Lipa
9 of 15
CREDIT: @dualipa

LaQuan Smith spangled catsuit, complete with skater skirt, was a brilliant choice for the IHeartRadio Music Festival.

Dua Lipa
10 of 15
CREDIT: @dualipa

KNWLS' itsy-bitsy knit dress was a fitting choice for the singer's island sojourn.

11 May 2021
11 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

For this year's BRIT Awards, Dua paid homage to Amy Winehouse, hence the backcombed beehive, in Vivienne Westwood.

Dua Lipa
12 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

Lipa brought back the butterfly - an iconic motif of the Noughties - in Atelier Versace.

Dua Lipa
13 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

Lipa pledged her allegiance once again to Versace, with this starfish-spangled number for the American Music Awards.

Dua Lipa
14 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

Lipa making fashion magic in Mugler.

Dua Lipa
15 of 15
CREDIT: Getty

Lipa looked back to the '00s with frosted highlights and a silky co-ord for the Grammy Awards.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us