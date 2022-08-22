The Best Dua Lipa Outfits In Honour Of Her 27th Birthday

When Dua Lipa stode onto the catwalk last year at Versace - opening the show wearing a black skirt suit that was slashed and then fastened with a house staple, safety pins - it was clear to those watching that this marked a turning point, where the pop star became the fashion star. Fast-forward to July 2022, where she appeared on the catwalk at Balenciaga, featured as part of an all-star line-up that also included Christine Quinn, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.
To celebrate her 'birthday week', Lipa just posted a photo dump of a seriously cool look. Hot off the catwalk from Marc Jacobs, the singer posed by a pool wearing a crystal-embellished bra, a denim maxi skirt and a towering pair of white platforms. A little bit Y2K, a lot Gen Z, it was proof that what she wears on the 'gram is just as interesting, if not more so, than what she wears to perform.
Lipa's red carpet persona tends towards the super sexy (think striped and spangled catsuits by Mugler). Hardly surprisingly considering her affiliation to Versace, the house that made glam. The LaQuan Smith look she wore for a music festival - a sheer and shimmery catsuit that was finished with a skater-style skirt - was stupendous, as was the butterfly-beaded number that she wore to this year's Grammy Awards (Atelier Versace). Having said all this, it's actually her off-duty style that has such appeal. (She officially has the best bikini wardrobe of summer 2022.)
Her directional approach to knitwear (she loves Jean Paul Gaultier), her more-is-more jewellery and her incredible handbag collection (our favourite's her patchwork tote from Chopova Lowena), means that there's always something about her outfits that makes you look twice. Keep scrolling for her best fashion moments to date.
SEE: Dua Lipa's Best Outfits
For her 'birthday week' post, Lipa chose a fabulous crystal bra from Marc Jacobs, accessorising with towering white platforms.
She appeared on the catwalk at Balenciaga (where she she joined Christine Quinn, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman). Afterwards, she left wearing the brand head-to-toe, from the shades to the bag to the leather trousers.
This striped and spangled catsuit - custom-made by Mugler - was the singer's spectacular choice for Chicago's Lollapalooza Festival.
Dua Lipa was a guest of honour at the unveiling of Fendace.
Celebrating the end of Milan Fashion Week, Lipa wore shimmering platforms from GCDS.
Lipa's off-duty style is just as sharp as her red carpet persona. How much do you love this patchwork shoulder bag from Chopova Lowena?
Lipa's Loar coat, complete with a chest strap to stop any unnecessary flapping, looked sensational with this checked miniskirt from The Attico.
Lipa is the queen of directional knitwear, hence this stripy and slashed number from Jean Paul Gaultier.
LaQuan Smith spangled catsuit, complete with skater skirt, was a brilliant choice for the IHeartRadio Music Festival.
KNWLS' itsy-bitsy knit dress was a fitting choice for the singer's island sojourn.
For this year's BRIT Awards, Dua paid homage to Amy Winehouse, hence the backcombed beehive, in Vivienne Westwood.
Lipa brought back the butterfly - an iconic motif of the Noughties - in Atelier Versace.
Lipa pledged her allegiance once again to Versace, with this starfish-spangled number for the American Music Awards.
Lipa making fashion magic in Mugler.
Lipa looked back to the '00s with frosted highlights and a silky co-ord for the Grammy Awards.