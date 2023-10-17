The Best Straighteners For Curly Hair To Achieve A Salon-Worthy Finish

In the search for the best straighteners for curly hair, finding straighteners that won't cause damage to curls is a must. With curly hair types prone to heat damage more so than other hair types, treating curls with care when straightening by using the best hair straighteners is one way to achieve salon smooth locks without the damage.

Embracing curls can mean ditching the straighteners in favour of a look that's au naturel. However, as we know, hair straighteners are not only a tool for straightening the hair, but for curling it, too. A hair straightener can do it all, from allowing you to switch up your look with straight hair or balance your hair out by adding more curls.

Whether it's the best ghd straighteners or the best Dyson straighteners, if you have curly hair, you might want to go for straighteners with wider plates. Especially to account for thicker hair that usually accompanies most curly hair types. This will allow the plates to cover a wider area of hair which will not only be more effective, but take you less time in your morning haircare routine.

Best trending straighteners for curly hair: Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners

Best straighteners for curly hair on a budget: Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener S8500

Blow-drying your hair as straight as possible with an air concentrator and then going in with a straightening brush, followed by your straighteners and a hair serum to finish, is the best bet for lasting silky, smooth locks. If this is the look you're going for, here are the best straighteners for curly hair that you can shop on the high street now.

1. ghd Max Styler Straightener Editor's choice ghd Price: £ 199 www.ghdhair.com View offer Description ghd's are among some the best in the hair tool world. And, the ghd Max Styler Straightener is ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Has smooth, contoured plates with curved edges

Dual-zone technology to monitor temperature

Automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes Cons Can get very hot and only has one temperature setting Price: £ 199 www.ghdhair.com View offer

3. Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener S8500 Best budget straighteners for curly hair Boots Price: £ 29.99 (was £79) www.boots.com View offer Description If you're not prepared to break the bank, you might be thankful that the Remington Shine Therapy ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Enhanced ceramic coated plates

Has nine different temperate settings

Floating plates for even pressure on the hair Cons Has narrower plates than others Price: £ 29.99 (was £79) www.boots.com View offer

4. Remington Keratin Protect Hair Straighteners Best highly rated straighteners for curly hair Amazon Rrp: £ 119.99 Price: £ 60 View offer Description Enhanced with ceramic coated plates that are infused with keratin and almond oil, the Remington ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Uses patented intelligent heat protection sensor

Distributes moisture evenly throughout dry hair

Enhanced ceramic coated plates Cons Has narrower plates than others Rrp: £ 119.99 Price: £ 60 View offer

5. Cloud Nine Midnight Original Iron Best recommended straighteners for curly hair Boots Price: £ 209 www.boots.com View offer Description Cloud Nine are huge competitors in the haircare industry, with an award-winning range of hair ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Mineral infused plates lock in moisture

Hibernation mode means automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes

Variable temperature control suitable for all hair types Cons Sometimes hair product can build up on the ceramic plates Price: £ 209 www.boots.com View offer

6. ghd Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler Best wet-to-dry straighteners for curly hair ghd Price: £ 379 www.ghdhair.com View offer Description If there's one tool that's going to save you time in the morning, it's the ghd Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Smart plates equipped with sensors

Concentrated airflow with even temperature

No damage on hair Cons Bulky in design Price: £ 379 www.ghdhair.com View offer

7. Toni & Guy Wide Plate Hair Straightener XXL Best salon quality straighteners for curly hair Amazon Price: £ 48.99 (was £51.96) View offer Description As used in salons, the Toni & Guy Wide Plate Hair Straightener XXL is, therefore, trusted to ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Has advanced ionic tourmaline plates

Wide rounded plates make it ideal for curls

Has ten different temperate settings Cons Bulky in design Price: £ 48.99 (was £51.96) View offer

8. Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straighteners Best straighteners for curly hair with wide plates Boots Price: £ 209 www.boots.com View offer Description Cloud Nine's The Wide Iron has been designed with thicker hair in mind. Styling is so much quicker ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Mineral infused plates lock in moisture

Designed with Spring-Flex Technology™

Variable temperature control suitable for all hair types Cons Not as effective on fine hair Price: £ 209 www.boots.com View offer

9. BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener Best sleek straighteners for curly hair John Lewis Price: £ 48.75 www.johnlewis.com View offer Description Despite having a streamlined design, the BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener packs impressive ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Has wide tourmaline ceramic coated plates

Advanced Ceramics™ heating system

Ionic frizz-control Cons Too lightweight for some Price: £ 48.75 www.johnlewis.com View offer

10. ghd Glide Hot Brush Best straightening brush for curly hair ghd Price: £ 159 www.ghdhair.com View offer Description Using ionic technology, the ghd Glide Hot Brush tames hair for smooth results. Its combination of ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Quick and easy styling

Uses optimum ionic temperature

Lightweight in design Cons Not as precise as a straightener Price: £ 159 www.ghdhair.com View offer

How To Protect Your Hair When Straightening?

There are several ways to help protect your hair when it comes to using heat styling tools. A heat protectant spray should never be missed when using heat on your hair. Some leave-in conditioners also include a heat protectant which will add a protective layer and keep the hair moisturised. A fitting option for curly hair types, who need more moisture than most.

Another way to protect strands against damage is to section the hair into manageable sections. This will give you straighter hair with fewer pass-throughs, meaning you will not need to use as much heat on your hair. Try to only straighten a section once, but if needed a second time, allow your hair to cool before passing through again. Following on from this, always keep the tongs moving and do not hold them in the same place for more than three seconds.

Unless stated otherwise, only use a straightener when your hair is completely dry. If you use them while damp, it often causes more damage because your hair is more fragile. In terms of temperature, for fine hair, use 180C, and for thicker, use around 200C.

What Curl Pattern Do I Have?

Knowing how to work out your curl pattern will help you to make healthy and effective decisions on your hair products and hair tools, whether that's your shampoo or your straighteners. Wondering where you stand with your curls? Follow our handy guide on hair types for recommendations.