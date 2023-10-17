  1. Home|
The Best Straighteners For Curly Hair To Achieve A Salon-Worthy Finish

Enhance your curls or switch up your style.

by Samantha Price |
ghd Max Styler Straightener
ghd Max Styler Straightener
Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners
Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners
Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener S8500
Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener S8500
Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Ceramic Hair Straighteners
Remington Keratin Protect Hair Straighteners
Cloud Nine Midnight Original Iron
Cloud Nine Midnight Original Iron
ghd Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler
ghd Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler
Toni & Guy Wide Plate Hair Straightener XXL
Toni &amp; Guy Wide Plate Hair Straightener XXL
Cloud Nine Hair Straightener The Wide Iron
Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straighteners
BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener
BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener
ghd Glide Hot Brush
ghd Glide Hot Brush

In the search for the best straighteners for curly hair, finding straighteners that won't cause damage to curls is a must. With curly hair types prone to heat damage more so than other hair types, treating curls with care when straightening by using the best hair straighteners is one way to achieve salon smooth locks without the damage.

Embracing curls can mean ditching the straighteners in favour of a look that's au naturel. However, as we know, hair straighteners are not only a tool for straightening the hair, but for curling it, too. A hair straightener can do it all, from allowing you to switch up your look with straight hair or balance your hair out by adding more curls.

Whether it's the best ghd straighteners or the best Dyson straighteners, if you have curly hair, you might want to go for straighteners with wider plates. Especially to account for thicker hair that usually accompanies most curly hair types. This will allow the plates to cover a wider area of hair which will not only be more effective, but take you less time in your morning haircare routine.

Grazia's best straighteners for curly hair at a glance:

Editor's choice: ghd Max Styler Straightener, £199 on ghd

Best trending straighteners for curly hair: Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners, £399.99 on John Lewis

Best straighteners for curly hair on a budget: Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener S8500, £29.99 on Boots

Blow-drying your hair as straight as possible with an air concentrator and then going in with a straightening brush, followed by your straighteners and a hair serum to finish, is the best bet for lasting silky, smooth locks. If this is the look you're going for, here are the best straighteners for curly hair that you can shop on the high street now.

SHOP: The best straighteners for curly hair

1. ghd Max Styler Straightener

Editor's choice

Price: £199

www.ghdhair.com

Description

ghd's are among some the best in the hair tool world. And, the ghd Max Styler Straightener is

Pros

  • Has smooth, contoured plates with curved edges
  • Dual-zone technology to monitor temperature
  • Automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes

Cons

  • Can get very hot and only has one temperature setting
2. Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners

Best Dyson straighteners for curly hair

Price: £399.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

It's not just the [Dyson

Pros

  • Cordless with OLED display
  • Flexing copper plates adapt to all hair types
  • Uses intelligent heat control

Cons

  • Heavy
3. Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener S8500

Best budget straighteners for curly hair

Price: £29.99 (was £79)

www.boots.com

Description

If you're not prepared to break the bank, you might be thankful that the Remington Shine Therapy

Pros

  • Enhanced ceramic coated plates
  • Has nine different temperate settings
  • Floating plates for even pressure on the hair

Cons

  • Has narrower plates than others
4. Remington Keratin Protect Hair Straighteners

Best highly rated straighteners for curly hair

Rrp: £119.99

Price: £60

Description

Enhanced with ceramic coated plates that are infused with keratin and almond oil, the Remington

Pros

  • Uses patented intelligent heat protection sensor
  • Distributes moisture evenly throughout dry hair
  • Enhanced ceramic coated plates

Cons

  • Has narrower plates than others
5. Cloud Nine Midnight Original Iron

Best recommended straighteners for curly hair

Price: £209

www.boots.com

Description

Cloud Nine are huge competitors in the haircare industry, with an award-winning range of hair

Pros

  • Mineral infused plates lock in moisture
  • Hibernation mode means automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes
  • Variable temperature control suitable for all hair types

Cons

  • Sometimes hair product can build up on the ceramic plates
6. ghd Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler

Best wet-to-dry straighteners for curly hair

Price: £379

www.ghdhair.com

Description

If there's one tool that's going to save you time in the morning, it's the ghd Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air

Pros

  • Smart plates equipped with sensors
  • Concentrated airflow with even temperature
  • No damage on hair

Cons

  • Bulky in design
7. Toni &amp; Guy Wide Plate Hair Straightener XXL

Best salon quality straighteners for curly hair

Price: £48.99 (was £51.96)

Description

As used in salons, the Toni & Guy Wide Plate Hair Straightener XXL is, therefore, trusted to

Pros

  • Has advanced ionic tourmaline plates
  • Wide rounded plates make it ideal for curls
  • Has ten different temperate settings

Cons

  • Bulky in design
8. Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straighteners

Best straighteners for curly hair with wide plates

Price: £209

www.boots.com

Description

Cloud Nine's The Wide Iron has been designed with thicker hair in mind. Styling is so much quicker

Pros

  • Mineral infused plates lock in moisture
  • Designed with Spring-Flex Technology™
  • Variable temperature control suitable for all hair types

Cons

  • Not as effective on fine hair
9. BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener

Best sleek straighteners for curly hair

Price: £48.75

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Despite having a streamlined design, the BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener packs impressive

Pros

  • Has wide tourmaline ceramic coated plates
  • Advanced Ceramics™ heating system
  • Ionic frizz-control

Cons

  • Too lightweight for some
10. ghd Glide Hot Brush

Best straightening brush for curly hair

Price: £159

www.ghdhair.com

Description

Using ionic technology, the ghd Glide Hot Brush tames hair for smooth results. Its combination of

Pros

  • Quick and easy styling
  • Uses optimum ionic temperature
  • Lightweight in design

Cons

  • Not as precise as a straightener
How To Protect Your Hair When Straightening?

There are several ways to help protect your hair when it comes to using heat styling tools. A heat protectant spray should never be missed when using heat on your hair. Some leave-in conditioners also include a heat protectant which will add a protective layer and keep the hair moisturised. A fitting option for curly hair types, who need more moisture than most.

Another way to protect strands against damage is to section the hair into manageable sections. This will give you straighter hair with fewer pass-throughs, meaning you will not need to use as much heat on your hair. Try to only straighten a section once, but if needed a second time, allow your hair to cool before passing through again. Following on from this, always keep the tongs moving and do not hold them in the same place for more than three seconds.

Unless stated otherwise, only use a straightener when your hair is completely dry. If you use them while damp, it often causes more damage because your hair is more fragile. In terms of temperature, for fine hair, use 180C, and for thicker, use around 200C.

What Curl Pattern Do I Have?

Knowing how to work out your curl pattern will help you to make healthy and effective decisions on your hair products and hair tools, whether that's your shampoo or your straighteners. Wondering where you stand with your curls? Follow our handy guide on hair types for recommendations.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at Grazia magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.

