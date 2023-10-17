The Best Straighteners For Curly Hair To Achieve A Salon-Worthy Finish

In the search for the best straighteners for curly hair, finding straighteners that won't cause damage to curls is a must. With curly hair types prone to heat damage more so than other hair types, treating curls with care when straightening by using the best hair straighteners is one way to achieve salon smooth locks without the damage.
Embracing curls can mean ditching the straighteners in favour of a look that's au naturel. However, as we know, hair straighteners are not only a tool for straightening the hair, but for curling it, too. A hair straightener can do it all, from allowing you to switch up your look with straight hair or balance your hair out by adding more curls.
Whether it's the best ghd straighteners or the best Dyson straighteners, if you have curly hair, you might want to go for straighteners with wider plates. Especially to account for thicker hair that usually accompanies most curly hair types. This will allow the plates to cover a wider area of hair which will not only be more effective, but take you less time in your morning haircare routine.
Grazia's best straighteners for curly hair at a glance:
Editor's choice: ghd Max Styler Straightener, £199 on ghd
Best trending straighteners for curly hair: Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners, £399.99 on John Lewis
Best straighteners for curly hair on a budget: Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener S8500, £29.99 on Boots
Blow-drying your hair as straight as possible with an air concentrator and then going in with a straightening brush, followed by your straighteners and a hair serum to finish, is the best bet for lasting silky, smooth locks. If this is the look you're going for, here are the best straighteners for curly hair that you can shop on the high street now.
Editor's choice
Description
ghd's are among some the best in the hair tool world. And, the ghd Max Styler Straightener is
Pros
- Has smooth, contoured plates with curved edges
- Dual-zone technology to monitor temperature
- Automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes
Cons
- Can get very hot and only has one temperature setting
Best Dyson straighteners for curly hair
Description
Pros
- Cordless with OLED display
- Flexing copper plates adapt to all hair types
- Uses intelligent heat control
Cons
- Heavy
Best budget straighteners for curly hair
Description
If you're not prepared to break the bank, you might be thankful that the Remington Shine Therapy
Pros
- Enhanced ceramic coated plates
- Has nine different temperate settings
- Floating plates for even pressure on the hair
Cons
- Has narrower plates than others
Best highly rated straighteners for curly hair
Description
Enhanced with ceramic coated plates that are infused with keratin and almond oil, the Remington
Pros
- Uses patented intelligent heat protection sensor
- Distributes moisture evenly throughout dry hair
- Enhanced ceramic coated plates
Cons
- Has narrower plates than others
Best recommended straighteners for curly hair
Description
Cloud Nine are huge competitors in the haircare industry, with an award-winning range of hair
Pros
- Mineral infused plates lock in moisture
- Hibernation mode means automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes
- Variable temperature control suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Sometimes hair product can build up on the ceramic plates
Best wet-to-dry straighteners for curly hair
Description
If there's one tool that's going to save you time in the morning, it's the ghd Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air
Pros
- Smart plates equipped with sensors
- Concentrated airflow with even temperature
- No damage on hair
Cons
- Bulky in design
Best salon quality straighteners for curly hair
Description
As used in salons, the Toni & Guy Wide Plate Hair Straightener XXL is, therefore, trusted to
Pros
- Has advanced ionic tourmaline plates
- Wide rounded plates make it ideal for curls
- Has ten different temperate settings
Cons
- Bulky in design
Best straighteners for curly hair with wide plates
Description
Cloud Nine's The Wide Iron has been designed with thicker hair in mind. Styling is so much quicker
Pros
- Mineral infused plates lock in moisture
- Designed with Spring-Flex Technology™
- Variable temperature control suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Not as effective on fine hair
Best sleek straighteners for curly hair
Description
Despite having a streamlined design, the BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener packs impressive
Pros
- Has wide tourmaline ceramic coated plates
- Advanced Ceramics™ heating system
- Ionic frizz-control
Cons
- Too lightweight for some
Best straightening brush for curly hair
Description
Using ionic technology, the ghd Glide Hot Brush tames hair for smooth results. Its combination of
Pros
- Quick and easy styling
- Uses optimum ionic temperature
- Lightweight in design
Cons
- Not as precise as a straightener
How To Protect Your Hair When Straightening?
There are several ways to help protect your hair when it comes to using heat styling tools. A heat protectant spray should never be missed when using heat on your hair. Some leave-in conditioners also include a heat protectant which will add a protective layer and keep the hair moisturised. A fitting option for curly hair types, who need more moisture than most.
Another way to protect strands against damage is to section the hair into manageable sections. This will give you straighter hair with fewer pass-throughs, meaning you will not need to use as much heat on your hair. Try to only straighten a section once, but if needed a second time, allow your hair to cool before passing through again. Following on from this, always keep the tongs moving and do not hold them in the same place for more than three seconds.
Unless stated otherwise, only use a straightener when your hair is completely dry. If you use them while damp, it often causes more damage because your hair is more fragile. In terms of temperature, for fine hair, use 180C, and for thicker, use around 200C.
What Curl Pattern Do I Have?
Knowing how to work out your curl pattern will help you to make healthy and effective decisions on your hair products and hair tools, whether that's your shampoo or your straighteners. Wondering where you stand with your curls? Follow our handy guide on hair types for recommendations.
Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at Grazia magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.