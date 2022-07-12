The best leave-in conditioners to care for your afro hair

Do you often find that your natural hair could use a much-needed moisture boost? We hear you. Afro hair requires a lot of TLC because - as we all know - maintaining our tresses requires time, effort, and a whole heap of amazing products. Getting the right products that work for you and your hair type is essential, but this can be a bit of a trial and error process because curl types and textures vary so much.

Luckily, introducing a leave-in conditioner can truly change your haircare game; they help stop breakage, refresh curls and prevent the one thing we all dread - tangles.

Thinner hair types will benefit from lighter products to prevent the hair from being weighed down. If you have thicker hair, richer products are a better choice, because let's face it, getting through bottles of products to condition your hair is never ideal.

If you're currently rocking your natural hair, you’ll know how important it is to keep your luscious locks hydrated, as it doesn't take much for the dreaded dryness to set in.

Take a look at some of our faves below to help leave your hair feeling nourished.

Why should you use a leave-in conditioner?

Afro hair requires a lot of maintenance, so it’s important that we take time to look after it so that it can remain as healthy as possible. Leave-in conditioners should be applied after shampooing and conditioning, but you may find that your hair needs a boost afterwards.

Leave-in conditioners can be used alongside other hair products you use to care for your tresses. Leave-ins are a great way of strengthening hair that may have been heat or colour damaged. If your hair is thick, this can also help make your locks more manageable.

How often should you apply leave-in conditioner to your hair?