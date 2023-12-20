Made In Chelsea: Who Is Jasmine Saunders?

Whilst she hasn’t made quite as much of an impact as her fellow Made in Chelsea newbies Hugo MacKenzie-Wood and Lauren Sintes, Jasmine Saunders was a welcome addition to series 26 of Made in Chelsea. Admittedly, we initially thought that Verity Bowditch had forgotten to mention that she had a twin sister.

Since joining the show, Jazz has been on dates with both Freddy Knatchbull and Hugo MacKenzie-Wood, but opted out of heading to Australia with the rest of the cast for Made in Chelsea: Sydney. It’s likely that she’ll be back on our screens for series 27 (we honestly don’t know what we’ll do if the show ever gets cancelled), so here’s everything you need to know about Jasmine Saunders.

©E4

Who is Jasmine Saunders?

Jasmine, (also known as Jazz) joined the cast of Made in Chelsea for series 26 after deciding not to pursue tennis professionally.

What does Jasmine Saunders do?

Having said no to professional tennis, she is currently committed to the world of reality TV and influencing.

Where is Jasmine Saunders from?

Despite her Instagram bio saying Marbella as well, Jazz is a Londoner, currently living in Battersea with her sister. She did also briefly live in Los Angeles whilst she was studying there.

How old is Jasmine Saunders?

One of the younger cast members of Made in Chelsea, Jazz is 22 years old.

Who is Jasmine Saunders dating?

Jazz is currently single but before our favourite socialites headed to Australia, she had been on a date with Hugo MacKenzie-Wood and the pair were keen to continue things after filming for the winter spin-off ended. Although, now that Hugo is getting to know Jazz’s BFF Bella Sharpe, we’re not feeling hopeful.

Prior to that Jazz went on a couple of dates with Freddy Knatchbull, but ultimately decided that the pair were better off as friends.

What is Jasmine Saunders’ Instagram?

You can follow Jazz on Instagram @jazz.saunders