Made In Chelsea’s Nicole Berry: ‘I Came In Hot This Season’

After joining Made in Chelsea for series 22 back in 2021, Nicole Berry made her very triumphant – and fiery – return to the iconic reality show for series 26.

Despite only appearing in the final two episodes, Nicole made quite the impact, first befriending Lauren Sintes - aka Tristan Phipps’ then-not-quite-girlfriend-but-exclusive-girl-that-he-was-dating (quite the mouthful) – and then having a fiery exchange with Olivia ‘Liv’ Bentley over drinks.

Speaking exclusively to Grazia, Nicole admits, ‘When I quit the show last time, it felt like I was running away and it wasn't an empowered decision. This time around I decided that I was going to stand my ground and stay firm on my boundaries.

‘Liv and I have very strong opinions on what went down between the two of us and because of those difference in opinions we don’t like each other. It makes me sad that things escalated the way that it did, but I just returned the energy that she gave me. The second my name comes up in conversation, Liv immediately becomes hostile. I know it seems like I came in hot this season, but the background is that she really hurt my feelings two years ago and left me feeling used and abused. All I wanted was an acknowledgement of that, not even an apology.’

So, what exactly is the background between Nicole and Olivia's feud?

For those of you who weren’t watching Made in Chelsea back in 2021 firstly, where were you? And secondly, here’s Nicole's explanation of what went down between her and Olivia.

‘From my point of view,’ she explains. ‘I was getting to know someone [Tristan Phipps] who said he was single. I then met his ex and she befriended me – she invited me to places, she tried to set me up with guys outside of the show – and it really seemed like we were building a friendship.

‘My hurt feelings stemmed from the fact that not only was she sleeping with him while being my friend, but the second that they officially got back together, I was dropped without hesitation and unfollowed on Instagram. It was like I didn’t exist.’

Whilst Nicole's friendship with Olivia is seemingly over – although Nicole does admit, ‘Never say never’ – she and Tristan Phipps are back on good terms with each other now.

Nicole tells Grazia, ‘Tristan and I were able to have a conversation about what happened two years and both apologise for what we did wrong. We were even able to laugh about it.’

Olivia 'Liv' Bentley and Nicole Berry haven't spoken since their on-screen confrontation ©e4

Naturally at Grazia, we think that the drama and disputes are what make Made in Chelsea so addictive, so naturally we were excited for Nicole's return to the show, but it turns out that whilst there are viewers that support Nicole, she’s also been struggling with some people’s reactions online.

Nicole reveals, ‘Look, Liv and I both took things a little bit too far, but certain people’s comments online have really shocked me. Even old cast members [Sophie Hermann] that were on the show years ago have piped up with their opinions. And not even opinions about the argument, but rather comments about my looks and how I dress.

‘I always remember this concept about how if your point is valid, people will look for other ways to tear you down. Sophie was clearly looking for others ways to hurt me, but it turned quite nasty.’

Luckily, Nicole seems to be in a good place and hasn’t been completely put off returning to Made in Chelsea for series 27 – although she admits that she can’t confirm or deny whether she’ll make another reappearance – and that’s likely down to her new blossoming friendship with Lauren Sintes, as well as formerly established friendships with cast members like Emily Blackwell.

Speaking about whether or not she thinks Lauren and Tristan could get back together, Nicole shares, ‘I’ve met Lauren a couple of times and we actually have a lot of mutual friends. From what I can see, Tristan has a real winner there. She’s a beautiful, fiery girl, so if that’s what they both want then I’m rooting for them.’

Lauren Sintes and Tristan Phipps split up in the last episode of <em>Made in Chelsea</em> ©E4

Obviously we’ll have to wait until Made in Chelsea: Sydney to see what the latest is between Lauren, Tristan and Olivia, but like Nicole, we can’t help but root for Lauren and Tristan too.