Love Island’s Mitch Has Confronted Kady For ‘Out Of Order’ Podcast Comments

Kady McDermott has been called out by her Love Island co-star Mitchel Taylorafter making a series of 'messy' remarks about him and other Islanders on a number of podcasts.

Although some OG Love Island fans say she held back in the villa, since Kady was dumped from the show last month, she certainly hasn't held back with her opinions when asked about them in interviews - prompting her to be branded 'messy' by Mitch (which could be considered quite rich coming from 'Messy Mitch' himself).

Speaking on Heat Dates last week, Kady claimed that Mitchel is a 'Love Island superfan'. She said, 'He’s being smart [ because ] Mitch studied every series of Love Island. He even said to me he wants to be a memorable character.'

Addressing her comments, Mitchel confronted Kady in an Instagram Live yesterday alongside fellow Islander Leah Taylor. Mitch said, 'You wait until my podcast and then I'll return the smoke', Kady shot back, 'I've not done anything to you so I don't really get it?'

Mitch responded, 'You have! You said you need to keep me at arm's reach... I'm a super fan - I've never watched a series in my life.' Adding, 'I didn't even know who you were when you came in. That was out of order.' Kady reasoned, 'There's nothing wrong with that!' Mitch shot back, 'There's a lot wrong with that when it's not true and you just said it.'

Kady then relayed some insider info from the Love Island production team, 'I got told you applied four series in a row so I just thought you were a fan'. Mitch butted in and denied her claims, calling them 'false' as Kady continued, 'Someone [ in production ] who works on Love Island told me this but I don't care Mitch, you know I don't give a s * * t, I think you're great.'

The pair continued to go back-and-forth on whether things were still 'fine' between them, while Leah attempted to keep the peace. Mitch later admitted, 'I'm only winding you up - but I will respond to the podcast.' Kady doubled back and said, 'It's not even like I don't like anyone, I actually love everyone. But if people ask me questions like "who was the messiest?" or whatever I just answer them. Honestly, it doesn't mean that it's right it's just my opinion.'

Although they left the live stream on a somewhat positive note - the drama didn't stop there. Later on that evening Mitchel spoke about Kady with fellow Islanders Zachariah Noble and George Fensom on another Instagram live stream. Zach began, 'This retired pocket rocket has been saying quite a bit', as Mitch added, 'She's been messy, she's been making me look clean! She's roasting everyone.'

Although Zach and Kady seemed to have a sweet spot for each other in the villa, it appears that is well and truly over. Zach continued, 'Bro, she can say what she likes. I wish that woman nothing but the best and it's all good man. I've got no time for her, zero time, zero energy.'

Runner-up Whitney Adebayoalso called Kady 'messy' during a live stream. She said, 'Kady, you've been talking too much, why have you been talking too much? Adding jokingly, 'Kady you messy messy bish!'