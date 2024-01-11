Love Island’s Georgia Steel: ‘I Don’t Count My Engagement As Real At All’

Brace yourselves, Love Island All Stars is set to air from the 15th January and returning to the villa is none other than loyal legend Georgia Steel. The 25-year-old influencer first appeared on Love Island back in 2018, when she was just 20 years old, and this time around she's pledged to do things very differently. We caught up with Georgia Steel ahead of her Love Island return, and here's what she had to say...

How are you feeling about going into the villa for a second time?

I’m absolutely buzzing. I can't wait to just go in and show the world myself. I've just grown up, learned a lot and I've got wiser.

You were previously engaged and went through a horrible catfishing experience, has that changed how you trust men?

I don’t count [my engagement to Callum Izzard] as an engagement at all. It was on Ex on the Beach. He hadn't even met my father. It was not a proper engagement to me. I feel like the past couple of years, I've been through so much, so I'm glad to shut the door on that.

Will you be standing up for yourself more?

Always. It’s right to tell people when they’ve been a knobhead, and I think it’s right to tell people when they’re lovely.

Who would be your ideal boy to walk in?

Ovie. I bet all the girls say this! I've always looked from afar at Ovie and his work - I think it’s really impressive and I like the path he’s gone on.

[A note to readers from Grazia, Ovie has sadly confirmed he will not appear on the show... boo!]

You briefly got to know Toby on Love Island Games, how do you feel about him now?

If he came into the villa, I think I'd feel comforted a bit I think because he already knows me to a certain level. We never really had the opportunity to develop [on Love Island Games] and I think that could be a nice little thing.

You were reported to be feuding with fellow Islander Megan Barton-Hanson, how do you feel about her now?

I think she's a great girl and that she's misunderstood in some ways. I think hopefully, if she's doing this, our friendship will really blossom. I think she's cool.

Do you have any communication with your previous Love Island partner, Sam Bird?

No. I don’t even count that as a relationship!

You mentioned that you felt pressured to stay with him after the show, how so?

The worst thing is being coupled up with someone that you're not compatible with on the outside and you feel the pressure to stay with them. It’s tough. But because I've learned that, maybe I'll automatically have that with me when I pick my partners.

Lots has been made of the so-called 'Love Island face' and the pressure to get work done before you go in, did you feel that this time round?

No [I didn't have anything done], that’s not my bag.

Will you have any new catchphrases, like 'I'm loyal, babes' last time?

You’ll have to see! I didn’t even know, “I’m loyal” was a thing when I was in there [the first time].

