All the Nepo Babies That Have Starred On Love Island

There's something in the water on Love Island. With each new season, another descendent of a famous face (aka 'nepo baby') appears. Islanders are often discreet about who their famous family member is when they first get to the villa, but as the show plays out, some contestants are itching to name-drop their successful parents.
This year we thought we escaped it - until Casa Amor arrived. Next thing we knew, the 19-year-old daughter of Dennis Wise (former Chelsea football player) strutted into the villa this week. Amber Wise quickly revealed her famous connection and this already feels like deja vu.
The last summer season might have had arguably the most nepo babies in one season - and it started within the OG lineup. Michael Owen's daughter Gemma,immediately coupled up with Liam - the son of rugby player David Llewellyn who played in the 1999 World Cup for Wales.
As bombshells began to enter the villa, the nepotism theme continued: AntigoniBuxton arrived and she is the daughter of the celebrity chef Tonia Buxton who cooks Greek food on the Discovery Channel and Sunday Brunch. And when new boys arrived for Casa Amor, Jack (the son of Boyzone's Ronan Keating) strolled in introducing himself as a 'social media manager'.
But really, should nepotism babies be on Love Island at all? The overwhelming public opinion says no. In the past viewers have begged for 'normal people' rather than influencers to go into the villa. As one viewer put it: 'We don’t want famous footballers & singers daughters/sons… we want plumbers from Moss side. Pls. No more rich kids.'
However, looking back a number of them have been extremely entertaining. So, as another batch of second generation famous face enter the villa - we've ranked them all in terms of chaos caused in the villa.
Love Island's Nepo Babies
In the top spot is season 5's Belle Hassan. Belle is the daughter of actor Tamer Hassan – who appeared in Game of Throne and The Football Factory. She previously admitted that her dad got her onto the hit ITV dating show. At least she's honest...
Belle was a huge personality in the villa and certainly didn't mince her words. Who could forget when she declined Anton Danyluk's ring during the 'Snog,Marry, Pie' challenge and called him out in front of everyone? Or when she went OFF on him at the Beach Club? She defienetly caused the most chaos.
Curtis Pritcharddanced his way into Love Island 2019 alongside boxer Tommy Fury(who could forget the iconic meme of him doing the samba.) The professional dancer is the brother of, also dancer, AJ Pritchard. AJ is most known for previously being one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing.
Curtis certainly created a lot of drama during his appearance on the show. From breaking Amy Hart's heart after his Casa Amor antics to swiftly moving on to Maura Higgins. Not to mention, he practically caused Storm Anna (aka. the most dramatic moment of the season) after giving Jordan Hames the worst dating advice.
19-year-old horse dressage rider Gemma Owen was the talk of the villa before she even appeared on screen. The hype stemmed from the fact that she is the daughter of England football legend, Michael Owen.
Gemma was a big part of the villa during season eight and had a number of dramatic moments. Her straight talking personality meant she took no nonsense and was not afraid to confront many Islanders including 'Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Luca Bish and Jacques O’Neill.
Claudia Fogarty appeared on the recent winter season of Love Island. She is of course, the daughter of former motorcycle race Carl Fogarty (Foggy), one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time. Claudia's most dramatic moments came after Casey Gorman broke her heart after Casa Amor. Who could forget her calling him out (very loudly) at the Island Beach club for moving on so quickly with Rosie Seabrook?
Probably one of the most famous Love Island family members is that of 2018 cast member, Dani Dyer. Her dad is actor Danny Dyer.You know, from The Business and Eastenders? Since appearing on the show and winning with ex-Jack Fincham, Dani has started a podcast with her dad.
Dani didn't cause much chaos - she was pretty calm most of the time. However, she was a huge part of the villa making everyeone laugh and providing classic one-liners. Like father, like daughter!
Sophie Piper appeared on Love Island's debut winter edition in 2020. It is hard to miss this one as they look SO similar - but Sophie is the sister of daytime presenterRochelle Humes. You might recognise Rochelle from This Morning or from co-hosting The Hit List with her husband Marvin Humes.
Sophie was another big character in the villa; from her unique voice to her quirky personality. Her funniest yet most awkward moment definitely came when she was caught low-key playing a game with Connagh Howard. Awks!
Tommy Furyfound fame on Love Island 2019, leaving with the ultimate influencer, Molly-Mae. He’s a boxer, and comes from an iconic boxing family. He is no stranger to the spotlight as his brother is none other than the heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.
When Tommy entered the villa we thought he would cause a lot of drama. However, he was probably the most unproblematic Islander on that season. All he did was adore Molly-Mae and have the ultimate bromance with Curtis Pritchard.
Jack Keating entered the villa as one of the Casa Amor bombshells during season 8. He wasted no time chatting about his famous dad - Ronan Keating. Ronan is from none other than the hit UK boyband, Boyzone. Jack didn't get taken back into the main villa so we can't say he caused much of a stir. However, his conversation with Gemma Owen discussing their famous dad's was peak nepo baby behaviour.
Last year Antigoni Buxton strutted into the Love Island villa and also had a famous parent. The singer-songwriter's mum is Tonia Buxton who is a a British television presenter and celebrity chef. If you recognise her face it might be because she makes regular guest appearances on Sunday Brunch. Antigoni was in the villa for about a week and a half and didn't really get a chance to make a huge impact. She was pretty chilled but a very well liked Islander.
Liam has to be least chaotic because he was perhaps the sweetest Islander we have ever come across. The 23-year old chose to leave the villa earlyduring season 8 after he no longer felt like himself in the villa. The student was originally coupled up with Gemma Owen and it appeared thet they had more in common than they thought. They both have famous parents in the same sports field. Liam's dad David Llewellyn is a former Wales international rugby union player who played his club rugby for Ebbw Vale, Newport and Neath.