Love Island’s Mal Nicol Gave The Most Relatable Reaction To Her Heart Rate Challenge

Love Island’s Mal Nicol may have only left the villa, but she’s already kept herself busy by watching back some of the raunchy challenges.

If there’s one thing that stops us ever wanting to step foot into the Love Island villa, it’s the thought of the challenges – in particular, the heart rate challenge. Stiffer than a doorframe, the idea of sexy dancing in front of your peers (and the nation, obvs) is more than enough to send some shivers down your spine.

But after Mal Nico was dumped from the dating show alongside Mehdi Edno for receiving the least public votes (and leaving partner Sammy Root free to rekindle his romance with Jess Harding), the ex-islander has shared the most relatable clip ever – cringing over her memorable heart rate challenge.

Sat on a sofa, Mal watched back as ‘Mal Meow’ took to the stage to perform what fans dubbed the most ‘relatable yet cringey’ dance yet.

Watching the scenes on a laptop, the TikTok shows Mal grimacing as she watched herself pulling some shapes on the dancefloor. And upon hearing co-star Sammy brand her a 'pretty little princess,' saying 'She’s naughty, I’ll give you that,' Mal burst out laughing.

During her brief stint in Mallorca, Mal took part in the heart rate challenge, which saw each contestant perform a dance in hopes of raising their fellow islanders heart rates. Mal’s dance certainly proved, erm, impactful.

Poking fun at the star, one fan wrote 'The second hand embarrassment I got,' as another agreed 'The girls gave sexy, Mal gave Comedy Central.'

And adding Mal to the every-growing list of heart rate dances that simply didn’t hit, one fan compared her performance to Charlie Radnedge’s cringeworthy butler – writing 'Mal’s dance gave this, lmao.'

And simply trying to wrap their head around what unfolded onscreen, one fan tweeted 'I’m still trying to understand what Mal did here.' Another agreed 'Bless her kitten heart. I was too stunned to even see the boys reactions the first time around.'

Following Mal’s dumping, many viewers of the show were sad to see the smiley Scot leaving. In just a week, she certainly made in impact with her non-stop laughs and awkward one-liners.

One fan wrote, 'So sad to see Mal leave, she was such a sweetheart.'

Another added, 'I have a really soft spot for Mal. She’s so wholesome and vibrant. Sad she’s leaving.'