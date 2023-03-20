by Web Editor |

Made In Chelsea's 25th series is nearly here and we can hardly wait! Although the hit reality show has been on our screens for over ten years, we still have lots of burning questions including Is Made In Chelsea scripted? Whilst this will never be officially confirmed, some ex-cast members have made many claims.

Francesca 'Cheska' Hull

To get all the answers Grazia spoke to ex-cast member Francesca 'Cheska' Hull. Francesca is no longer the Francesca Cheska Hull you knew on the first few seasons of Made In Chelsea. Oh no. The PR party girl who spent her life sipping champagne in the bougie watering holes of SW4 is now a wellie wearing mum in Devon. Oh how things change.

If you've ever wondered just how a relatively small group of attractive, intelligent people can have so many over the top relationship dramas in such a small space of time, most of it will have been cleverly planned by the people behind the scenes. Not scripted, but the cast members were apparently all aware of what was expected on camera. 'You knew the conversations you had to have', Cheska revealed. She explained that producers would purposely research and meddle in the cast members' relationships to create what's described as 'constructed reality' and, by the sounds of it, the line was pretty thin.

‘The producers spoke to us on the phone for hours every week. They’d come on nights out with us,’ Cheska said. ‘They put us in situations that created drama’. The push for drama apparently came after the show's BAFTA win in 2013, though. 'It won a BAFTA They had to up their game. If the producers can find a hole in a relationship they will. If there’s an ex-boyfriend in America, they’ll fly him over’. Cheska continued, 'It’s the same with friendships. If there are two best friends and there’s a rumour it’s not going well they’ll do whatever they can to make it worse.'

Ella May-Ding

Married At First Sight Australia'sElla-May Ding was only on the show very briefly, and left to head back to Australia when things didn’t work out between her and Miles. Ella-May recently called out the show and said the cast are just 'actors.' Speaking on her podcast, Ella also said filming the show was 'weird' and 'intense.'

'I will never be going on that show again or a show like that; that sort of constructed reality, not like real reality,' she said. 'I won’t do something like that again because it’s like really weird.' She continued, 'They’re partly actors. Because when I was on set and I would see some of them, like even Ollie [ Locke ], he has been doing it since the very first season, but I feel like he just knows what to do now. He would never fuck up, he never has to repeat lines, they just knew how to do it. Whereas I was like so confused.'

Spencer Matthews

During an interview with Love Island's Dr Alexon the Stomcast podcast, Spencer said he saw the show as a business rather than a reality show, and how the show slowly started to feel more scripted than real. He revealed, ' It wasn't kind of like "Oh hey, they're just gonna follow us around our day-to-day lives." It was "turn up at 8.30, we're gonna mic you, we're gonna give you a briefing, and then you're gonna say this."'

He continued, 'So it was kind of like it became far less authentic over the years. I loved it initially and then when things felt very written. It was less interesting because obviously as much as I would have loved to have been an actor, I wasn't being paid to act.'