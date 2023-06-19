The First Images For Bridgerton S3 Have Been Released And We’re Getting Excited

by Aaliyah Harry and Daisy Hall |

Yes, we know we've had Queen Charlotte to keep us going in the meantime, but we can't wait for series three of Bridgerton - especially now that Netflix have released the first-look shots of the show.

We'd already been told that Bridgerton series three was set to focus on the relationship between fan favourites Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), but there are still so many open-ended storylines that we need some closure on.

So whilst we all count down the days until Bridgerton series three finally hits our screens, we've done a deep dive into what we can expect from the upcoming season.

What is series three of Bridgerton about?

The biggest news so far is that Netflix's hit period drama will be straying from the order ofJulia Quinn's bestselling books. Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola Coughlan, announced that series three will skip Benedict Bridgerton's story and follow Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and her character Penelope Featherington's love story instead.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

The first two seasons of the show closely followed the first two novels: season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Regé-Page Jean), while the second dove into Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) romance with Kate (Simone Ashley).

The third book, An Offer From A Gentleman, focuses onBenedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) love match with Sophie Beckett, however that storyline will now likely be pushed to a later date while the fourth book - Romancing Mister Bridgerton - comes to the forefront.

At the end of series two of Bridgerton Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) was caught in the middle of two sticky storylines and we're hoping to get some answers in series three.

Firstly her inadvisable - although beloved by fans - romance with Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch) and secondly, the fact that she'd just found out that her best friend, Penelope Featherington, was Lady Whistledown and had well and truly thrown her under the bus. Could Penelope's betrayal throw a spanner in the works for her romance with Colin?

Who's in the Bridgerton season 3 cast?

Along with Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) and Luke Newton (Colin), other cast members returning for series three include Claudia Jessie (Eloise) and Luke Thompson (Benedict). Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are also confirmed to reprise their roles as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Bridgerton nee Sharma.

Bridgerton. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix © 2023

After the success of Queen Charlotte it is also expected that Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will return as well.

But some new faces will also be joining the cast including Daniel Francis (Stay Close), who will play new character Marcus Anderson - described as a 'charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton and the ire of others' – Sam Phillips (The Crown) will play Lord Debling - 'a genial lord with unusual interests' - and James Phoon (Wreck) who will play 'the handsome, yet dim-witted' Harry Dankworth.

Will Phoebe Dynevor be returning for Bridgerton S3?

She captured our hearts in the first series as debutant Daphne Bridgerton before returning in a smaller role in the second series as an anxious mother and meddling sister. Sadly however, series two was the last we are set to see of Daphne's story as Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that she has followed in the footsteps of Rege-Jean Page and left the show.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Phoebe was asked if there are any interesting dynamics for Daphne in the next season of Bridgerton, to which she replied: 'Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer.'

Is the role of Francesca Bridgerton being recast?

Another change that will take place during season three is a recast of Francesca Bridgerton, previously played by Ruby Sokes. Last season there was confusion among fans surrounding the whereabouts of Francesca as she wasn't present in many of the family scenes. It was later announced that Ruby landed the lead in Netflix’s Lockwood & Co., leading to scheduling conflicts. However, it is now confirmed that the actress has exited the Shondaland show, making way for Hannah Dodd to take over.

Hannah recently played the younger version of Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a Scandal. She also played a supporting role opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2. The recasting signals that Hannah's Francesca Bridgerton could perhaps enjoy more screen time in the new seasons.

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton series three?

Not yet, but as soon as there is we'll let you know.

Have a first-look pic of Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in series three to keep you going in the meantime!

Bridgerton. Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 301 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

When is Bridgerton series three set to be released?

Netflix have yet to announce a release date for the new season.