Charlie Radnedge: Everything You Need To Know About The Made In Chelsea And Love Island Star

Ah, Made in Chelsea, the reality show that we’ve been obsessed with for over ten years and 25 series. We’ve seen plenty of chiselled faces come and go – we’re talking Mark Francis Vandelli, Hugo Taylor and Kimberley Garner to name just a few - but there’s not been a jawline quite like that of Charlie Radnedge.

Charlie Radnedge joined the cast of Made in Chelsea earlier this year and has already made quite the impression on fans. And, love him or hate him - unlike his flash in the pan appearance on Love Island - since he’s already great mates with a lot of the cast of Made in Chelsea, it looks like he’s here to stay.

But who exactly is Charlie Radnedge?

When did Charlie Radnedge join Made in Chelsea?

Charlie joined Made in Chelsea in the spring of 2023 after he started casually dating fellow newbie Yasmine Zweegers (to the annoyance of their mutual BFF Miles Nazaire).

Unfortunately, like practically all Made in Cheslea relationships, it wasn’t meant to be, and the pair soon moved on. Yasmin with Tristan Phipps and Charlie with… well it doesn’t look like he’s actually dated anyone since.

Are Charlie Radnedge and Miles Mazaire friends?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock larger than Chelsea, you’ll know that Charlie and Miles are absolute BFFs. They even host a (slightly controversial) podcast called Playtime together – if that’s not a sign of true friendship, what is?

The pair are always hanging out and regularly feature on each other’s Instagram.

Who from Made in Chelsea is Charlie Radnedge friends with?

As well as Miles, Charlie seems tight with quite a few of the Made in Chelsea lot including Harvey Armstrong and Olivia Bentley.

Is Charlie Radnedge rich?

Seeing as it’s basically a requirement that you have to be wealthy in order to appear on Made in Chelsea, we can see why you’re asking this question.

Not only does Charlie seem to have a lot of family money – he went to The Oratory School in Oxfordshire which is a very fancy boarding school – he’s a successful fitness coach and previously worked as an estate agent, making plenty of his own money too.

What does Charlie Radnedge do?

Despite being introduced to us as a real estate agent prior to his stint on Love Island, since his bombshell appearance on the reality show Charlie has turned his hand to influencing.

He obviously has his Playtime podcast with Miles, as well as a production company of the same name – set to be ‘coming soon’ according to the official website – and a fitness and coaching company called Fit with Charlie.

When was Charlie Radnedge on Love Island?

Charlie appeared on Love Island back in 2022, joining the show as a bombshell alongside Scottish hottie Jay Younger.

He set his sights on both Ekin Su Culculoglu and Tasha Ghouri, but left the villa eight days later with nobody – although we’ll always have his dance moves to remember him by.

Does Charlie Radnedge have a girlfriend?

Prior to appearing on Love Island, Charlie stated that he had been single for three years and it doesn’t seem like his relationship status has changed since then.

Yes, he had a brief fling with Yasmine on Made in Chelsea, but that was soon over.

How old is Charlie Radnedge?

Charlie is 29 years old.

What is Charlie Radnedge’s Instagram?