Ekin-Su Is The Best Love Island Contestant Of All Time

Last night, one of the best Love Island moments ever happened, when Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was reunited with Davide Sanclimenti after Casa Amor. Both Ekin-Su and Davide didn’t stay loyal while the new bombshells were introduced, but it didn’t matter anyway - as they decided to really commit to their enemies to lovers storyline, and grin like mischievous cheshire cats.

That harmony, however, did not last long, when dumped islander Mollie Salmon revealed that she’d had a ‘connection’ with Davide. Taking in the news, Ekin-Su decided to give a masterclass in acting, telling Laura Whitmore that she was ‘shaking’. That’s even though Ekin-Su had some under the duvet action with one of the dumped Casa boys, which is surely bound to be revealed to Davide by producers at a later date. (Bring back movie night…)

But this is why we love Ekin-Su so much. The actress knows exactly what is going to make the best, most explosive, TV. She is withholding the information deliberately, because she knows the airtime it's going to get, instead of the few minutes it'd get if she simply 'fessed up last night.

And we can’t wait for the screaming match when Davide does find out. He will shriek ‘LIEEEERR, ACTRESS’ again, while Ekin-Su inevitably dissolves into tears, flips her hair and tries to blame the whole thing on someone else in the beach hut. Though I do think they’ll both work it out, as they both know they’d probably be able to blag an ITV2 show if they make it to the final.

While we hope her connection with Davide is real, with Ekin, it’s impossible to tell whether she actually likes him, or she’s just concocted one of the best Love Island storyline arcs of all time, after she originally ditched Davide for Jay Younger. But who cares if she’s fake? The show might as well be renamed Ekin-Su island, because - sorry Gemma and Luca, even exes Indiyah and Dami - Ekin is all I care about.

The woman is too funny. Her camp commitment to perfect meme-worthy moments has not only resulted in her crawling across the terrace for a secret snog, but one of the funniest moments the show’s ever seen happened last night when she told Jack Keating - son of Ronan - 'life is a rollercoaster’ when he was dumped from the island. When she looked at Gemma and declared that she didn’t like any of the Casa girls, because they’d been snitching on Tasha, I screamed.

See, she’s also a brilliant friend - yes, she might be abrasive at times, but there’s nobody else you’d want hyping you up in a girls’ toilet as you’re crying over some useless man not texting you back. Some of her best scenes are probably yet to come, as the aftermath from Casa Amor continues, and the extent of the some of the boys’ evil behaviour is revealed. You just know she's going to stick up for her mates, whatever it takes. We wouldn't be surprised if she chucked Jacques in the pool.

When Ekin-Su comes out of the villa, the world is her oyster. (And we don’t just mean one appearance on Celebs Go Dating and 600k Instagram followers.) She could quite happily go back into acting in soaps - Hollyoaks would definitely have her, she's an upgrade over the Pritchard brothers - but we think she’ll aim higher. She could kickstart her music career again, after a video of her featuring on a Turkish pop song went viral. And we wouldn’t be surprised if she represented Turkey or the UK in Eurovision. But she could just commit to being one of those very rare Love Islanders - like Olivia Attwood - who manage to make further reality series out of being headstrong, outrageous and - most importantly - really, really funny. Whatever is waiting for her, we can’t wait.