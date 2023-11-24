Has Your Child Been Nagging You For An Air Up? We’ve Found An Amazing Black Friday Deal

The viral kids' water bottle Air Up is one of the many parenting 'if you know you knows'. And if you know, and your children want one for Christmas, you'll be thrilled to hear there is a Black Friday Air Up bottle sale.

It's a pretty good one, too. This Black Friday, you can find a brilliant deal on eBay on brand new Air Up bottles and pods, meaning that if your kid has been bothering you for months about getting one (no? Just my children?), Black Friday is a good time to do it.

While the brand's actual website is offering deals, too, the one on eBay gives you better value for money. You can get a brand new 650ml bottle and three pods for just £33.99.

SHOP: The Air Up Black Friday Deal

What are air ups?

Receiving over 877.5 million views on TikTok, the viral reusable water bottle, Air Up, is a world first in food technology. Through aroma pods, it creates a perception of taste through smell, providing a zero calorie, zero sugar and zero additive way to drink 100% pure water which tastes flavoured - perfect for those (especially kids) who struggle to reach their daily water intake.

Does air up have Black Friday deals?

Yes! The best deal I've found is on eBay, where you can get up to 10% off a multibuy deal which includes Air Up bottles and pods.