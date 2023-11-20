Got A Jellycat Fan In Your Life? We’ve Found Some Amazing Discounts For Black Friday

The Black Friday sales often provide ample opportunity to get ahead on Christmas shopping while saving money. This is music to our ears, particularly when it comes to buying for children, whether that's your own or other family members. It's tricky to know what they'll want and you don't want to spend money on something that will be forgotten by Boxing Day. So, you may be interested to know that Jellycat is offering some great discounts for Black Friday.

Even if you're not a parent, there's a strong chance you'll have heard of Jellycats. The super-cute, super-soft toy range has a seemingly endless number of characters to suit every personality type. There's everything from dragons to a blue cheese character but, in our house, the dinosaur, the bunny and the big star are favourites.

They can be fairly pricey – they're already being collected by many and there's a raging market for them on sites like Vinted – so to find them with a discount is always good news. While the official Jellycat site has yet to reveal if it's having a Black Friday site, we've found other sites that are offering up to 20% off these toys.

SHOP: The Best Jellycat Black Friday Deals

Does Jellycat do Black Friday sales?

Well, yes! And no... The official Jellycat website has yet to put any Black Friday deals up, but lots of other websites are having site-wide deals which include discounts on Jellycat toys.

Why is Jellycat so expensive?

Jellycat is at the more expensive end of the soft toy market, which is why a Black Friday sale is a great place to find some bargains. Anyone who has held a Jellycat toy will testify to them being incredibly soft, so maybe it's the material. The brand's website says: 'Creating original and innovative soft toys in London since 1999, Jellycat continues to combine luxurious fabrics with designs that are sometimes quirky, sometimes cute but always with a little something different that makes them stand out from the crowd.'

What is the most sought after Jellycat?

The most popular is the Bashful Bunny - they're available in different colours and sizes. We have several from kind relatives and friends - there's one in my son's bed as we speak.