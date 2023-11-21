  1. Home|
Are You A Stressed-Out Parent Like Me? LEGO’s Black Friday Deals Are Saving My Christmas Shopping

Harry Potter, Marvel, Batman, Disney - there's loads of deals live already.

There's lots of things you think about when you become a parent and how your life might change. But you never get told how much LEGO (and avidly googling 'Lego Black Friday Sale') might start to take over your life.

When your kids reach a certain age, for birthdays, Christmas, other kids' birthdays and even treats, the answer always seems to be: LEGO.

So, you'll be relieved to hear that there are some LEGO Black Friday deals around if you're looking to stock up. All I would say is that if you think you've managed to hide the LEGO, be careful - because the rate at which LEGO can be found, opened and thrown across the floor by a child defies science in my experience.

Does LEGO Have A Black Friday Discount?

The official LEGO website's Black Friday sale is so eagerly anticipated that the brand is running a countdown clock on the site until it opens.

The official LEGO Black Friday deals on the website actually start on Black Friday, which in 2023 is Friday November 24th.

Fortunately for anyone impatient and who has five minutes of scroll time right now to get some Christmas presents and stocking fillers(and your weekend is looking busy) there are some Black Friday deals live already on other retailer websites, particularly on Amazon, which has a bunch of good deals.

SHOP: The Best Black Friday LEGO Deals You Can Shop Now

1. LEGO 76420 Harry Potter Triwizard Tournament: The Black Lake, Goblet of Fire Building Toy Playset

Price: £26.48 (was £39.99)
Price: £26.48 (was £39.99)

2. LEGO 76419 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, Model Set Featuring Iconic Locations: Astronomy Tower, Great Hall, Chamber of Secrets &amp; More

Price: £99.99 (was £149.99)
Price: £99.99 (was £149.99)

3. LEGO 10309 Icons Succulents Artificial Plants Set

Price: £38.03 (was £49.99)
Price: £38.03 (was £49.99)

4. LEGO 76260 Marvel Black Widow and Captain America's Motorcycles, Avengers Age of Ultron Set

Price: £10 (was £12.99)
Price: £10 (was £12.99)

5. LEGO 76223 Marvel Nano Gauntlet, Iron Man Model With Infinity Stones

Price: £50.88 (was 59.99)
Price: £50.88 (was 59.99)

6. LEGO 76244 Building Set, Marvel Miles Morales vs. Morbius, Spider-Man

Price: £14.98 (19.99)
Price: £14.98 (19.99)

7. LEGO 76918 Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT &amp; McLaren F1 LM

Price: £24.16 (39.99)
Price: £24.16 (39.99)

8. LEGO Disney 43217 'Up' House

Price: £37.49 (was £47)

www.johnlewis.com

Price: £37.49 (was £47)

www.johnlewis.com

9. LEGO Harry Potter 76421 Dobby the House-Elf

Price: £18.74 (was £24)

www.johnlewis.com

Price: £18.74 (was £24)

www.johnlewis.com

10. LEGO Star Wars 75360 Yoda's Jedi Starfighter

Price: £22.49 (was £29)

www.johnlewis.com

Price: £22.49 (was £29)

www.johnlewis.com

11. LEGO Technic 42151 Bugatti Bolide

Price: £33.74 (was £42)

www.johnlewis.com

Price: £33.74 (was £42)

www.johnlewis.com

12. LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes 76265 Batwing: Batman v Joker

Price: £23.99 (was £30)

www.johnlewis.com

Price: £23.99 (was £30)

www.johnlewis.com

Does LEGO Ever Go On Sale?

Yes, there are usually lots of places, including Amazon, that will have some kind of deal on LEGO. It may not be the latest model or newest brand but, if you shop around, you can usually find a LEGO deal on the internet.

