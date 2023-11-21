Are You A Stressed-Out Parent Like Me? LEGO’s Black Friday Deals Are Saving My Christmas Shopping

There's lots of things you think about when you become a parent and how your life might change. But you never get told how much LEGO (and avidly googling 'Lego Black Friday Sale') might start to take over your life.

When your kids reach a certain age, for birthdays, Christmas, other kids' birthdays and even treats, the answer always seems to be: LEGO.

So, you'll be relieved to hear that there are some LEGO Black Friday deals around if you're looking to stock up. All I would say is that if you think you've managed to hide the LEGO, be careful - because the rate at which LEGO can be found, opened and thrown across the floor by a child defies science in my experience.

Does LEGO Have A Black Friday Discount?

The official LEGO website's Black Friday sale is so eagerly anticipated that the brand is running a countdown clock on the site until it opens.

The official LEGO Black Friday deals on the website actually start on Black Friday, which in 2023 is Friday November 24th.

Fortunately for anyone impatient and who has five minutes of scroll time right now to get some Christmas presents and stocking fillers(and your weekend is looking busy) there are some Black Friday deals live already on other retailer websites, particularly on Amazon, which has a bunch of good deals.

Does LEGO Ever Go On Sale?