Where You Can Lay Flowers And Pay Your Respects To The Queen

As the nation enters the official mourning period following the devastating passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the world has shown an outpouring of emotion. Thousands of people across the nation have gathered at historical Royal landmarks to lay flowers and pay their respects to a much-adored and respected woman.

Many people are also wondering where exactly to go to pay tribute to Her Majesty. This morning Buckingham Palace released an official statement on their website explaining mourning and condolence arrangements at the many Royal residences.

The statement reads, 'Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal mourning is observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course.

'Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.'

The statement also went into detail on all the Royal residences where the public can pay respect. There will also be a service a St Paul's Cathedral today.

Places to pay respect to The Queen

St Paul's Cathedral

Today at 6pm there will be a service held at St Paul's Cathedral in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. The public can attend but the capacity is limited to 2,000 seats. Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. they can be collected from The City of London Tourism Office from now.

Buckingham Palace

At Buckingham Palace members of the public will be guided to lay floral tributes at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park. Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Further guidance will be issued by The Royal Parks.

The Queen's main residence was Windsor Castle, which is where Her Majesty resided with her late husband Prince Philip before his passing in 2021.

Windsor Castle

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the Castle every evening, and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George's Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

Sandringham Estate

At the Sandringham Estate, members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

Sandringham House has been the Christmas home of the British Royal Family for decades. The Queen used to reside at Sandringham House from mid-December until February 6, the anniversary of her father's death, every year.

Balmoral Castle

At Balmoral Castle, where the Queen sadly passed, floral tributes can left at the Main Gate.

Balmoral Castle in Scotland has a longstanding history and was known as the holiday home of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, members of the public are encouraged to give floral tributes to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen's Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse was the official residence of Her Majesty The Queen in Scotland.

Hillsborough Castle

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the Castle Forecourt, in front of the main gates.

Hillsborough Castle is Northern Ireland's only Royal residence.

Can I sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolences book?