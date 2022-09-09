Queen Elizabeth II: The Monarch That Was Never Meant To Take The Throne

She was the longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-serving female head of state in history - but Queen Elizabeth only ended up on the throne by virtue of a series of scandals and tragedy.

Elizabeth, born in 1926 to the Duke of York (who later became King George VI), was the equivalent of Princess Beatrice today – the first daughter of the king's second son. When her grandfather, King George V, died his first son and her uncle, the Prince of Wales (who later became King Edward VIII) was meant to take the throne. He was today's equivalent of Prince Charles.

Only, he was in love with twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson, a woman he could never marry as King. As King, Edward was the nominal head of the Church of England, which did not allow divorced people to remarry in church if their ex-spouses were still alive.

Edward however, had made his desire to marry Wallis known – causing quite the global scandal and constitutional crisis. When it was clear he had to make a choice: the throne or the woman he loved, Edward chose love.

So, after just 325 days as King, Edward abdicated the throne forgoing his HRH status in the name of love and pledged his allegiance to his brother, Elizabeth’s father King George VI. Suddenly, 11-year-old Elizabeth became heir to the throne. So long as her parents did not have a male heir, she was next in line. But at this point, she likely will have still believed she still had a whole life to live before taking the crown.

In February 1952, just 16 years after his coronation, King George VI died after spending a year plagued by illness - including lung cancer, arteriosclerosis (the hardening of arteries) and Buerger's disease (which causes blood clots). And so at just 27 years old, Elizabeth became Queen.

Of course, it wasn’t quite as sudden as it sounds. Elizabeth had been filling in for her father on royal duties for the year he had spent ill, attending events only monarchs would typically, as his health slowly declined. She was being trained for the role, but fans of The Crown will be well aware, that doesn’t necessarily mean she felt fully ready for it.

It’s no surprise then that in her first Christmas message as Queen, ten months after taking the throne and from the same desk used by her father and grandfather before her, Elizabeth thanked the public for supporting her at such a difficult time, namely encouraging her to continue King George VI’s work.

‘Already you have given me strength to do so, for since my accession 10 months ago your loyalty and affection have been an immense support and encouragement,’ she said. ‘I want to take, on this Christmas Day, my first opportunity to thank you all with all my heart.’

And it was a reign she continued to thank the public for over the next 69 years.

