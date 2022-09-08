This Is How The Royal Family’s Titles Have Changed After The Queen’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, and her passing means that the titles of the Royal Family have changed. For those used to thinking of William and Kate as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the goalposts have shifted.

What Is Charles Now Known As?

The Prince of Wales is now King Charles III. He inherits his mother's sovereign title and job as head of the Commonwealth, along with assets such as land and property (to boot, he also becomes the Duke of Lancaster). As ruler of the Commonwealth's 54 countries, Charles will now legally own 6.6 billion acres of land, one-sixth of the earth’s land surface. He could, in theory, have selected any of his names as his regnal title (he's Charles Philip Arthur George). This means that Britain’s next monarch might not go by the name of Charles, or he could decide he wants to be referred to as King Philip or King Arthur.

What Is Camilla Now Known As?

Camilla, wife of the King, is now the Queen. Her style is now Her Majesty rather than Her Royal Highness. She is a Queen Consort, as was the Queen Mother, rather than a Queen Regnant who rules in her own right, such as Elizabeth II. But she wasn't always in line to be Queen. At the time of their wedding in 2005, the agreement as that Camilla would become princess consort upon Charles's coronation. But in a statement during the Platinum Jubilee in February, Queen Elizabeth II said she wanted Camilla to be known as queen consort when Charles became king. Charles thanked his mother, saying he was 'deeply conscious of the honour' for his 'darling' wife.

What Are William and Kate Now Called?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, because William is heir to the throne, are now Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William will, at some stage, be given the title the Prince of Wales – which is traditionally used for the male heir to the throne - but not until his father bestows the title upon him.

What Are George, Charlotte & Louis Now Known As?