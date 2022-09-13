The Touching Ways The Royals Are Paying Tribute To The Queen With Their Jewellery

As well as wearing black during the period of mourning, the royals are paying tribute to the late monarch through their choice of jewellery. At yesterday's service at St Giles' Cathedral, Camilla, Queen Consort wore one of her favourite sets of jewellery: a four-stranded pearl collar necklace and matching pearl earrings.

©Getty

The Queen, of course, was famously fond of pearls - and was very often spotted in a three-stranded necklace, along with pearl and diamond earrings, when performing public duties. Camilla, Queen Consort's choice of jewellery, therefore, could have been a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales also chose pearls after the news broke last week. When the 'fab four' reunited to meet mourners outside Windsor Castle, she too wore one of her favourite pairs of pearl earrings: tear-shaped pearl drops from Annoushka, which she threaded onto diamond hoops by Kiki McDonough.

©Getty