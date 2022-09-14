Why None Of The Royal Great-Grandchildren Are Walking Behind The Queen’s Coffin To Westminster Hall

As thousands of people line the streets of London, a procession taking the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall travels through the city. Prince William and Prince Harry are walking together behind the coffin, joining their father, King Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew on foot.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate, Princess of Wales, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex are travelling behind the procession by car. But the Queen's great-grandchildren were not expected to take a prominent role in the procession; Kate and William’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis, and Harry and Meghan’s children, Lilibet and Archie, are not among those walking behind the hearse.

Of course, every family has a different approach to how involved they allow their children to be in the mourning process. Still, this omission may come as a surprise to some, after Prince Harry and Prince William famously walked behind their own mother’s funeral when Princess Diana died in 1997.

However, as adults, both Prince William and Prince Harry have both admitted walking behind their mother’s coffin was one of the most difficult moments of their entire lives. ‘It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, that walk,’ William said in the documentary Diana, 7 Days. ‘It felt like she was almost walking along beside us to get us through it,’ he remembered.

‘People were screaming, people were crying, people’s hands were wet because of the tears they’d just wiped away from their face before shaking my hand,’ added Harry.

‘It was so unusual for people to see young boys like that not crying when everybody else was crying,’ he continued. ‘What we were doing was being asked of us was verging on normal then, but now…Looking at us then, we must have been in just this state of shock.’

‘We didn’t really talk about it that much,’ William admitted of their public mourning. ‘It was “Right, here we go again. But walking back in behind closed doors, there was a lot of hunkering down going on, just trying to survive and get through it.’