You Can Now Stay At The Queen’s Royal Residences Through Air BnB

Proving once again she’s more than willing to move with the times, The Queen has decided to rent out some of her properties on Air BnB.

Yep, if you’ve ever fancied a slice of royal paradise – on a purse-friendly budget at that – you can now rent a number of the properties across her UK estates as The Queen responds to the current cost of living crisis (probably).

The latest listing to go up on the site is the grand Garden Cottage at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, listed by ‘Experienced Host’ Norfolk Hideaways, and is described as ‘charming and relaxed accommodation for eight guests set over two floors’ and ‘furnished eclectically from the Royal Collection.’

‘This charming hideaway, owned by HM The Queen, nestled within the heart of her much-loved Sandringham Estate country retreat and the closest estate property to Sandringham House itself, is all about an appreciation of the great outdoors and the beautiful gardens it sits within,’ reads the description. ‘Formerly the Queen’s head gardener’s home, as you would expect, the gardens are a sheer delight and provide a superb setting for this idyllic house.’

Obviously, the property is getting booked up quickly by royalists and Her Majesty’s loyal fans, but to all accounts and purposes looks like a great place to stay for any staycationers on the hunt – you can even bring your dog.

If you’d rather go a bit further afield for your holibobs (sorry) but still want the royal treatment, you could also stay on the Queen’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she spends her summer holidays. Colts Cottage, a ‘quaint’ bungalow that looks a bit like a Centre Parcs chalet, sleeps five and can be rented from £79 per night, while the regal Rhebreck Lodge is a grandiose stone structure that hits the pricier end of the scale.