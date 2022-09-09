What Is The Dress Code For State Funerals?

The Queen's funeral, which is expected to take place on September 19, will be held at Westminster Abbey. But is there a special dress code?

According to Debrett's - 'a record-keeper and chronicler of British society, a publisher, and an authority on modern manners' - a strict dress code is observed at state funerals. 'An all-black formal dress code is always respected. Ladies wear black knee-length dresses, or coats, black hats, and may also wear face-covering veils.' The same goes for gentleman who, 'wear military attire, or - as was the case at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh - black morning coats with medals.'

Kate Middleton at the funeral of Prince Philip ©Getty

The period of mourning will last from now until seven days after the funeral.

Is There A Mourning Dress Code?

So what will the royal family be expected to wear? In Victorian times, according to CNN, a bereaved woman wore mourning dress for a year and a day after the death of their husband (Queen Victoria, obviously, wore her so-called 'widow's weeds' until her death in 1901).