Here’s Everything We Know So Far About The Queen’s Funeral

As Buckingham Palace announces Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the public are seeking out information about her funeral plans. ‘When will the Queen’s funeral be?’ is a breakout search query, as well as ‘Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday?’.

What happens before the Queen’s funeral?

Two days after the Queen’s death, her coffin will leave Balmoral to be taken to the Palace of Holyrood house. The following day, there will be a ceremonial procession from Holyrood along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service attended by members of the royal family.

Will the Queen lie in state and can the public visit?

After that service, St Giles’s Cathedral will be open for 24 hours for a period of lying at rest. The coffin will then be moved to Edinburgh Waverley station, travelling overnight to arrive at St Pancras station in London the next morning. A rehearsal for the procession of the late Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall will then take place.

Five days after the Queen’s death, the coffin is expected to arrive at Buckingham Palace ahead of a ceremonial planned in London during which the Queen’s coffin will be borne from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the beginning of five days lying in state. This is prior to her funeral but on arrival, there will be a short service.

What is lying in state?

Lying in state is an opportunity for the public to pay their respects to the Queen, where her coffin is mounted on a catafalque in the middle of Westminster Hall, which will be open to the public for 23 hours a day.

When will the Queen’s funeral be?

The Queen’s funeral is thought to take place 10 days after her death.

What are the Queen’s funeral plans?

A state funeral for the Queen will be held at Westminster Abbey. The coffin will be borne from Westminster Hall in a procession to the abbey and there will then be two minutes’ silence across Britain. The funeral service is expected to be one-hour.

Will there be a procession after the Queen’s funeral?

Yes, a large ceremonial procession will accompany the coffin to Hyde Park after the funeral, where it will be transferred from gun carriage to state hearse and travel to Windsor.

Where will the Queen be buried?

After the procession through Windsor, there will be a committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, during which the coffin will be lowered into the royal vault.

Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday?

While the UK will partake in a 10-day mourning period, only the day of the Queen's funeral will be considered a bank holiday in the UK. On the day of the funeral, the London Stock Exchange will close as will most UK banks. After that, the King’s coronation will also be a bank holiday.

Who will be at the Queen’s funeral?