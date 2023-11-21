Want Amazing Party Dresses For 25% Off? These Are The Best On The High Street

There's nothing we enjoy more than shopping for the party season. Glitter, glitz, glamour - it's a shimmer-fest during the run-up to Christmas, and the perfect chance to dress up.

London-based label Ghost is known for its unique, occasion-ready garments, crafted with conscious fabrics in an array of glorious colours. Ever-popular, the brand was spotted on the runways of New York Fashion Week in the '90s, worn by Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and, in more recent years, in the wardrobes of Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby. Ghost is full of versatile styles you'll really want to wear, meaning you can choose a silky slip dress for after-dark but throw on an oversized knit during the day so you don't have to faff around getting changed.