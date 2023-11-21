  1. Home|
Want Amazing Party Dresses For 25% Off? These Are The Best On The High Street

You're going to want all of these.

by Jade Moscrop |
Ghost Grace Satin Midi Dress Dark Green
Ghost Nina Satin Midi Dress Black
Ghost Matilda Sequin Midi Dress Navy
Ghost Polly Velvet Midi Dress Blue
Ghost Lois Satin Midi Dress Bright Pink
Ghost Sariyah Satin Maxi Dress Ivory
Ghost Sadie Satin Trousers Black
Ghost Cordelia Sequin Crepe Midi Dress
Ghost Alice Satin Blouse Beige
Paid Partnership

There's nothing we enjoy more than shopping for the party season. Glitter, glitz, glamour - it's a shimmer-fest during the run-up to Christmas, and the perfect chance to dress up.

London-based label Ghost is known for its unique, occasion-ready garments, crafted with conscious fabrics in an array of glorious colours. Ever-popular, the brand was spotted on the runways of New York Fashion Week in the '90s, worn by Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and, in more recent years, in the wardrobes of Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby. Ghost is full of versatile styles you'll really want to wear, meaning you can choose a silky slip dress for after-dark but throw on an oversized knit during the day so you don't have to faff around getting changed.

The perfect time to shop? Black Friday, of course, and Ghost is offering 25% off right now, with discounts hopefully set to increase as the month goes on.

Shop some of our favourite partywear picks from the Ghost Black Friday sale below, or head to the website to shop the full range.

1. Ghost Grace Satin Midi Dress Dark Green

Price: £134.25 (was £179)

ghost.co.uk

2. Ghost Nina Satin Midi Dress Black

Price: £146.25 (was £195)

ghost.co.uk

3. Ghost Matilda Sequin Midi Dress Navy

Price: £183.75 (was £245)

ghost.co.uk

4. Ghost Polly Velvet Midi Dress Blue

Price: £183.75 (was £245)

ghost.co.uk

5. Ghost Lois Satin Midi Dress Bright Pink

Price: £126.75 (was £169)

ghost.co.uk

6. Ghost Sariyah Satin Maxi Dress Ivory

Price: £136.50 (was £156)

ghost.co.uk

7. Ghost Sadie Satin Trousers Black

Price: £66.75 (was £89)

ghost.co.uk

8. Ghost Cordelia Sequin Crepe Midi Dress

Price: £131.25 (was £175)

ghost.co.uk

9. Ghost Alice Satin Blouse Beige

Price: £66.75 (was £89)

ghost.co.uk

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us