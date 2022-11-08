Run, Don’t Walk, Because The Sephora Black Friday Sale Has Already Started

Rumours of Sephora launching in the UK have long plagued the beauty community, but this time, we received the news we were all hoping for - it was really happening. Stocking some of the most well-known brands, loved for their cult status, such as Fenty Beauty, Rose Inc and Makeup By Mario, as well as some new-to-the-UK favourites, like Patrick Starrr's ONE/SIZE, Milk Makeup and the highly-anticipated (and sustainable) Sephora Collection, the brand hasn't disappointed.

The Sephora Advent Calendar is already set to be one of the biggest festive launches of the year, with beauty lovers selecting it as their must-have beauty advent calendar for 2022. But what about Black Friday?

A huge event in the US, one could assume that Sephora's Black Friday offering would be show-stopping, with discounts on some of our old favourites, like Laura Mercier's Setting Powder, as well as some potential Christmas gifts - we're looking at you, Dior Sauvage. Luckily for us, the brand 'couldn't wait' for Black Friday itself, and its Black Friday preview is now live.

With up to 25% off top brands, flash sales, free gifts and more, we've pulled together some of the best bits in the Sephora Black Friday sale. Or, shop all of the deals on the Sephora website.