Space NK’s Black Friday Sale Is Going To Be Better Than Ever, So Here’s What You Should Buy

If browsing the aisles of Space NK was an actual hobby, it would be top of our list. Home to so many brands we know and love, as well as emerging brands just breaking into the beauty and skincare scene, Space NK is our safe haven. Whether you're looking to stock-up on the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, or need another tube of the Dr Lipp Lip Balm (which is basically gold dust in balm form) then Space NK is your best bet.

But, what beats shopping at Space NK? Shopping at Space NK when there's a sale. And, we're happy to announce that the Space NK Black Friday sale is coming - and it's coming sooner than you think. While the Space NK Black Friday deals are yet to be announced, you can expect unmissable deals on cult brands including Olaplex, Drunk Elephant, NARS - and so, so many more.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday 24th November, and it's an ideal excuse to grab those last-minute Christmas presents, stocking fillers and beauty staples. Cyber Monday - which some say surpasses Black Friday in terms of sales - falls on Monday 27th November.

Does Space NK participate in the Black Friday Sale?

You'll be pleased to know that Space NK takes part in the Black Friday sales each year. Last year, offerings consisted of 10 to 25% off La Mer, NARS, Drunk Elephant and Olaplex, so we can expect similar discounts this year, too. There was also 15% off Oskia and 111Skin and discounts from The Ordinary.

While the Space NK Black Friday sales are yet to commence, here's what we're bookmarking to shop this sale season.