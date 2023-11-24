Superdrug’s Black Friday Sale Includes Perfumes From Versace And Marc Jacobs From Just £15

When it comes to Christmas gifts, perfume is a top-tier choice – maybe even the best. Picking presents can be a puzzle but opting for something fragrant is an easy win. Why? Well, scents are universally loved and with so many fragrances out there, you’re sure to find one that suits you or your loved ones perfectly. From light and flowery to woody and oriental - the list goes on. It’s a crowd-pleaser and, let’s be honest, receiving something that smells amazing can never be a bad thing.
This Black Friday, Superdrug is making gift-giving a breeze with up to a generous 60% off selected fragrances. I’ve already done the legwork, scoured the site and handpicked the best perfumes for you and your whole family. With Versace scents for as little as £15, this really is like a Christmas miracle.
Shop: The Best Superdrug Perfume Discounts For Black Friday 2023
For Her:
Best for teens
Description
Get 50% off ARI by Ariana Grande. The fragrance features notes of pear, raspberry, and an
Best for girlfriends
Description
The woody fragrance Eilish No.2 opens with apple blossom which then flows into wild wet poppy
Best for friends
Description
This famous fragrance combines fruits with florals and you can enjoy a savings of £23.70. Enclosed
Best for mums
Description
Save £28 on Olympea Blossom by Paco Rabanne. It has fresh top notes of damask rose petal and spicy
Best for grandmothers
Description
This perfume has top notes of redcurrant, kiwi, and rhubarb, followed by heart notes of watermelon
For Him:
Best for teens
Description
Blue Jeans is a fresh woody fragrance with notes of bergamot, basil, fir and sandalwood, housed in
Best for boyfriends
Description
Housed in the iconic gold bar, Paco Rabanne 1 Million can be described as both flamboyant and
Best for designer lovers
Description
A playful fragrance designed for a young man, where the initial burst of excitement evolves into a
Best perfume for dads
Description
Yes, this iconic perfume is in the Black Friday sale. It has fresh uplifting notes of mint,
Best for grandads
Description
Save £38 on this fragrance this Black Friday, a warm and fresh scent with notes of juniper,
