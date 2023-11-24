  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Fragrance

Superdrug’s Black Friday Sale Includes Perfumes From Versace And Marc Jacobs From Just £15

There's fragrances on sale for the whole family.

superdrug perfumes black friday sale
by Renee Washington |
Updated
1
ARI by Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum 100ml
ARI by Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum 100ml
2
Eilish No. 2 By Billie Eilish The New Fragrance
Eilish No. 2 By Billie Eilish The New Fragrance 100ml
3
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette 75mlMarc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette 75ml
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette 75ml
4
Paco Rabanne Olympea Blossom Eau de Parfum 50ml
Paco Rabanne Olympea Blossom Eau de Parfum 50ml
5
Dolce & Gabbanna  L'Imperatrice Eau De Toilette 100ml
Dolce And Gabbana  L'Imperatrice Eau De Toilette 100ml
6
Versace Blue Jeans Eau de Toilette Spray 75ml
Versace Blue Jeans Eau de Toilette Spray 75ml
7
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Spray 50ml
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Spray 50ml
8
Emporio Armani Diamonds For Men Eau de Toilette 50ml
Emporio Armani Diamonds For Men Eau de Toilette 50ml
9
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette 40ml
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette 40ml
10
Versace The Dreamer For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml
Versace The Dreamer For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml

When it comes to Christmas gifts, perfume is a top-tier choice – maybe even the best. Picking presents can be a puzzle but opting for something fragrant is an easy win. Why? Well, scents are universally loved and with so many fragrances out there, you’re sure to find one that suits you or your loved ones perfectly. From light and flowery to woody and oriental - the list goes on. It’s a crowd-pleaser and, let’s be honest, receiving something that smells amazing can never be a bad thing.

This Black Friday, Superdrug is making gift-giving a breeze with up to a generous 60% off selected fragrances. I’ve already done the legwork, scoured the site and handpicked the best perfumes for you and your whole family. With Versace scents for as little as £15, this really is like a Christmas miracle.

Shop: The Best Superdrug Perfume Discounts For Black Friday 2023

For Her:

1. ARI by Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum 100ml

Best for teens

ARI by Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum 100ml
Price: £25 (was £50)

www.superdrug.com

Description

Get 50% off ARI by Ariana Grande. The fragrance features notes of pear, raspberry, and an

ARI by Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum 100ml
Price: £25 (was £50)

www.superdrug.com

2. Eilish No. 2 By Billie Eilish The New Fragrance 100ml

Best for girlfriends

Eilish No. 2 By Billie Eilish The New Fragrance
Price: £42 (was £52)

www.superdrug.com

Description

The woody fragrance Eilish No.2 opens with apple blossom which then flows into wild wet poppy

Eilish No. 2 By Billie Eilish The New Fragrance
Price: £42 (was £52)

www.superdrug.com

3. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette 75ml

Best for friends

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette 75mlMarc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette 75ml
Price: £55.30 (was £79)

www.superdrug.com

Description

This famous fragrance combines fruits with florals and you can enjoy a savings of £23.70. Enclosed

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette 75mlMarc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette 75ml
Price: £55.30 (was £79)

www.superdrug.com

4. Paco Rabanne Olympea Blossom Eau de Parfum 50ml

Best for mums

Paco Rabanne Olympea Blossom Eau de Parfum 50ml
Price: £42.60 (was £71)

www.superdrug.com

Description

Save £28 on Olympea Blossom by Paco Rabanne. It has fresh top notes of damask rose petal and spicy

Paco Rabanne Olympea Blossom Eau de Parfum 50ml
Price: £42.60 (was £71)

www.superdrug.com

5. Dolce And Gabbana  L'Imperatrice Eau De Toilette 100ml

Best for grandmothers

Dolce & Gabbanna  L'Imperatrice Eau De Toilette 100ml
Price: £31 (was £62)

www.superdrug.com

Description

This perfume has top notes of redcurrant, kiwi, and rhubarb, followed by heart notes of watermelon

Dolce & Gabbanna  L'Imperatrice Eau De Toilette 100ml
Price: £31 (was £62)

www.superdrug.com

For Him:

6. Versace Blue Jeans Eau de Toilette Spray 75ml

Best for teens

Versace Blue Jeans Eau de Toilette Spray 75ml
Price: £15 (was £32)

www.superdrug.com

Description

Blue Jeans is a fresh woody fragrance with notes of bergamot, basil, fir and sandalwood, housed in

Versace Blue Jeans Eau de Toilette Spray 75ml
Price: £15 (was £32)

www.superdrug.com

7. Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Spray 50ml

Best for boyfriends

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Spray 50ml
Price: £41.30 (was £59)

www.superdrug.com

Description

Housed in the iconic gold bar, Paco Rabanne 1 Million can be described as both flamboyant and

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Spray 50ml
Price: £41.30 (was £59)

www.superdrug.com

8. Emporio Armani Diamonds For Men Eau de Toilette 50ml

Best for designer lovers

Emporio Armani Diamonds For Men Eau de Toilette 50ml
Price: £30 (was £55)

www.superdrug.com

Description

A playful fragrance designed for a young man, where the initial burst of excitement evolves into a

Emporio Armani Diamonds For Men Eau de Toilette 50ml
Price: £30 (was £55)

www.superdrug.com

9. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette 40ml

Best perfume for dads

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette 40ml
Price: £31.85 (was £45.50)

www.superdrug.com

Description

Yes, this iconic perfume is in the Black Friday sale. It has fresh uplifting notes of mint,

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette 40ml
Price: £31.85 (was £45.50)

www.superdrug.com

10. Versace The Dreamer For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml

Best for grandads

Versace The Dreamer For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml
Price: £22 (was £60)

www.superdrug.com

Description

Save £38 on this fragrance this Black Friday, a warm and fresh scent with notes of juniper,

Versace The Dreamer For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml
Price: £22 (was £60)

www.superdrug.com

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us