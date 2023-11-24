Superdrug’s Black Friday Sale Includes Perfumes From Versace And Marc Jacobs From Just £15

When it comes to Christmas gifts, perfume is a top-tier choice – maybe even the best. Picking presents can be a puzzle but opting for something fragrant is an easy win. Why? Well, scents are universally loved and with so many fragrances out there, you’re sure to find one that suits you or your loved ones perfectly. From light and flowery to woody and oriental - the list goes on. It’s a crowd-pleaser and, let’s be honest, receiving something that smells amazing can never be a bad thing.